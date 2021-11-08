CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Combat your double chin with help from this Fat Freeze facial slimmer

By StackCommerce
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of ways to hide areas that might be a little bigger than normal — from baggy sweatshirts to sweatpants — but it’s pretty tough to hide that stubborn double chin. As we gear up for the holiday season and all of the good eats and...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

8 of the Softest Facial Tissues to Soothe Your Poor Nose

The changing of the seasons brings with it many things. Cooler weather, for one. Fall colors, another. And who could forget, sniffles galore. Between allergies, cold and flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the collective need to wipe our noses has never been greater. While most facial tissues will get the job done, don’t be fooled by those colorful boxes—not all are created equal. The key is to ones that aren’t overly scratchy or too weak to handle a particularly bad bout of mucus.
SKIN CARE
Gadget Flow

NuFACE Mini facial toning device helps improve facial contour, tone, and fine lines

Feel more youthful in your own skin without any cosmetic procedure when using the NuFACE Mini facial toning device. It provides a 5-minute facelift to improve your facial contour, tone skin, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Targeting the neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks, and forehead, this facial toning device goes beyond the surface of your skin to enhance your natural beauty. Moreover, the NuFACE Mini comes in a portable form that makes it easy to navigate around your facial area. And you can conveniently store it in your handbag for some self-care on the go. Aesthetician approved, use it for only 5 minutes a day for the first 60 days. Then, switch to just 5 or 3 days a week to keep up the regime.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Blue Facial Oil May Lead You to ‘Break Up With Your Makeup’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Colder weather means making a lot of changes in our daily life. We start wearing coats every day, we switch from iced coffee to hot coffee (well, maybe), we start adding bubble baths into our self-care routine and we spend more time snuggled up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket. But we can’t stop there: Our skincare routine needs a seasonal revamp as well!
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Chin#Crypolipolysis Technology#Indiegogo
Telegraph

The 5 best facial oils to nourish your tired winter skin

The turn of the season has a way of pivoting my skincare routine in a new direction. Not because the weather is colder, though that certainly has an impact, but because my mood shifts towards products that cosset and nurture my skin, like facial oils. Admittedly, I went off them...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

Misdiagnosed Nurse Took Her Own Life After Losing Both Legs and an Arm

A nurse who lost her legs and an arm was found dead by her husband. Jaynie Carpenter, 53, was left with just one limb after she contracted sepsis four years ago. Known as a frequent traveller, Carpenter been raising money to get a pioneering limb surgery that is not available on the U.K.’s publicly-funded National Health Service. She raised over $35,000 of her $485k target when she died after saying that life was not enjoyable.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy