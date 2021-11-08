CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams says cryptocurrencies should be taught in schools

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor-elect Eric Adams believes cryptocurrencies and underlying blockchain technologies should be taught in schools, ramping up his embrace of the rapidly growing sector before he takes office. “When I talked about blockchain and bitcoins, young people on street stopped and asked me, ‘What is that?’” Adams said on CNN...

