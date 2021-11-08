CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL denies telling Aaron Rodgers vaccinated people couldn't get or spread COVID-19

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZGWi_0cq9QIbT00
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field following in Glendale, Arizona on Oct. 28. Rodgers missed the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday after being placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6Nwo_0cq9QIbT00

The NFL is batting away a claim by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that a league doctor told him people vaccinated against COVID-19 couldn't contract or spread the virus.

Rodgers made the claim in an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, defending his decision to not get vaccinated and criticizing the league for how it's treated unvaccinated players.

"One of the main docs said it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID," Rodgers said during the interview. "We know now that information is totally false."

The NFL says Rodgers account is untrue

In an emailed statement, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy denied Rodger's version of events.

"No, it's not true," McCarthy said. "No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that."

Public health experts say the three coronavirus vaccines are shown to vastly reduce the likelihood of severe illness and death from COVID-19, but they are not 100% effective in blocking infection or preventing people from spreading the disease.

Rodgers missed Sunday's game due to his COVID status

Rodgers missed the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after being placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list last week following a positive test. He is not vaccinated but previously said he was "immunized," which he clarified in the interview meant that he's following a separate protocol recommended by his personal medical team.

Rodgers said he couldn't get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines because he's allergic to an ingredient in them. He also said that the Johnson & Johnson shot was "not even an option" for him in the spring after it was briefly shelved over blood clotting concerns, and said he'd heard of multiple people who'd had "adverse events" after getting the jab.

Rodgers said he asked the league to accept his immunization plan in lieu of getting vaccinated, but the league denied his request.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid#The Kansas City Chiefs
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Criticized For What He Said About Aaron Rodgers

CBS announcer Tony Romo is facing some criticism for how he handled the Aaron Rodgers situation during Sunday’s broadcast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst didn’t go too hard on Rodgers for how he handled the COVID-19 situation. Rodgers, who previously said he’d been “immunized,” later revealed himself...
NFL
AOL Corp

Shailene Woodley denies posting 'cryptic' Instagram in wake of Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 vaccine 'chaos'

Shailene Woodley is clapping back after people connected her recent Instagram Story to her fiancé Aaron Rodgers' recent controversy. The Big Little Lies star is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback who, earlier this week, was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Though Rodgers had previously stated he was “immunized” against the virus, Rodgers had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

After Aaron Rodgers, where does NFL stand on COVID-19 protocols, vaccination rate, testing and enforcement?

With the news Wednesday that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player, tested positive for COVID-19, there's increased scrutiny about the NFL's health and safety protocols designed to protect players, coaches, media and fans. After it was revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated despite telling reporters...
NFL
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy