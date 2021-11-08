CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal District Court Doesn’t Want Any Dedicated Public Defenders Slowing Things Up

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sucks to be charged with a crime. And it sucks even more to be poor and charged with a crime. But where does it suck the most to be poor and charged with a crime? It’s a question worth asking because while one would hope that the federal justice system...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 6

Related
abovethelaw.com

Does The Supreme Court React To Congressional Preferences?

In the 2019 case United States v. Davis, Justice Gorsuch began with an important statement regarding constitutional statutes. Gorsuch wrote, “In our constitutional order, a vague law is no law at all. Only the people’s elected representatives in Congress have the power to write new federal criminal laws. And when Congress exercises that power, it has to write statutes that give ordinary people fair warning about what the law demands of them. Vague laws transgress both of those constitutional requirements. They hand off the legislature’s responsibility for defining criminal behavior to unelected prosecutors and judges, and they leave people with no sure way to know what consequences will attach to their conduct. When Congress passes a vague law, the role of courts under our Constitution is not to fashion a new, clearer law to take its place, but to treat the law as a nullity and invite Congress to try again.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Biden Admin Asks For MDL Panel After Fifth Circuit Gets High On Horse Meds

More direct mandates are the province of the individual states according to existing precedent, but the indirect requirement that employers take action themselves to require vaccinations or face safety violations would seem to fit precisely within the established authority of OSHA. Vaccine rules may be novel for OSHA, it’s only been around since 1970 and this is its first global pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

A federal judge just told the DOJ what we’re all thinking on Jan. 6 prosecutions

A federal judge slammed the Justice Department on Thursday for seeking weak sentences for rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia tore into the DOJ for allowing rioter Jack Jesse Griffith to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. Howell was beside herself, according to The Washington Post:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal District Court#Federal Judges#Public Defenders#The New Yorker#Defender#The Judicial Conference
austincountynewsonline.com

Jan. 6 Defendants Taken Out Of Cells On Stretchers: Court Filing

Multiple Jan. 6 defendants were taken out of their cells on stretchers on Thursday, according to a court filing. The situation started when one of the defendants refused to wear a mask, family members of Kelly Meggs, who is being held in the D.C. Jail, told Meggs lawyer. Prison guards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
manchesterinklink.com

NH Supreme Court task force addresses shortage of public defenders

The so-called “Great Resignation” that continues to affect businesses and organizations across the country has hit New Hampshire Public Defender — essentially the state’s largest law firm—where 32 attorneys have departed over the past 15 months. New Hampshire Public Defender contracts with the state of New Hampshire to provide representation...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy