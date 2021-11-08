How Bowling Green football can beat Toledo

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University takes the field for the Battle of I-75 against Toledo after earning a hard-fought and emotional victory at Buffalo in its previous outing.

The Falcons snapped a four-game overall losing streak and, perhaps more importantly, a 12-game losing streak to Mid-American Conference teams with that win.

How does BGSU keep momentum going against its biggest rival?

Here are three reasons Bowling Green can beat Toledo:

1. Bowling Green's running game continues its pace

Bowling Green went from the worst team in college football at running the ball to one that's not so bad at it.

The offensive line has made massive strides from the season's beginning, and the return of running back Terion Stewart has rejuvenated a backfield that was treading water.

Stewart rushed 11 times for a career-best 170 yards and two touchdowns at Buffalo. He resumed duties as the team's primary rusher, while Taron Keith remained the team's No. 1 back in pass plays against the Bulls. BGSU tallied season highs in rushing yards (221), yards per carry (8.2), and rushing touchdowns (four) at Buffalo.

Perrysburg graduate Cade Zimmerly missed the Falcons' past two games, and his status for Wednesday is unknown. Alex Padgett has started the previous two games at left guard in Zimmerly's absence.

2. The Falcons limit penalties, especially the unnecessary ones

Against Buffalo, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler became the first Football Bowl Subdivision head coach to be ejected for two unsportsmanlike penalties since that rule took effect prior to the 2016 season. That contributed to 15 penalties for 177 yards against the Bulls.

Over their past three games, the Falcons have committed 30 penalties for 281 yards, or 10 penalties and 93.7 yards per game. It will likely take a single-digit effort in terms of penalties for whichever team will win Wednesday, but which team can capitalize on the other's mistakes could also dictate who wins.

BGSU and Toledo are each among the worst teams in FBS in terms of penalty yards per game. BGSU is 123rd out of 130 with 78.9 penalty yards per game. The Rockets are 128th with 85.1.

3. Jalen Burton and Trent Simms play as well as they did against Buffalo

The Falcons will be without starting defensive back Davon Ferguson for the remainder of the season, and Burton and the Northview graduate Simms filled in nicely for the senior at Buffalo.

Burton was everywhere on the field, reprising Ferguson's role at cornerback and the occasional play at safety. Simms entered the lineup and rotated in alongside Burton and Sy Dabney up top.

In the first six minutes of the Buffalo game, Burton had recorded two tackles, one for loss, and he broke up two passes. The team is high on the true freshman, and he is listed as a starter on the official depth chart alongside Dabney, Jordan Anderson, and Devin Taylor.

Simms recorded nine tackles against the Bulls, and he should see the field quite a bit in containment situations given Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn's ability to run.