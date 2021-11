Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresville beat you twice. The Wildcats (7-3), fresh off their crushing defeat at the hand of their arch-rival Mooresville in the regular season finale, had still qualified for the NCHSAA 4A West Playoffs as the 22-seed and had to turn their attention to a strong team from the Greensboro-area in Northern Guilford (9-1).

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO