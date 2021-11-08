CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Edmonds’ injury update should concern Cardinals fans

By Benedetto Vitale
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals looked fantastic against the San Francisco 49ers. They were without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins and still found a way to win the game. However, it might have come at a cost, as Chase Edmonds fell to injury early on in the first quarter. According to...

Fantasy Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence, Chase Edmonds, and DeAndre Hopkins injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 9 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 10 in the air.
NFL
Rapoport: Chase Edmonds (ankle) out multiple weeks for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-17, Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Edmonds suffered the injury on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage and Rapoport says it will be a multi-week injury, with a possible short-term injured reserve stint. James Conner stepped up on Sunday with 21 carries for 96 yards and 5 catches for 77 yards, and he found the end zone three times. Eno Benjamin also rushed nine times for 39 yards, but most of those carries came in the second half with the Cardinals up at least two touchdowns. If Rapoport is right, Conner could step into a three-down role for the next few weeks. The Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 before going on bye.
NFL
Chase Edmonds will likely miss game against Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are already dealing with a number of injury issues on the offensive side of the ball, so let’s add to it. Cardinals believe RB Chase Edmonds suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and he is set to undergo further testing today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November...
NFL
Cardinals fans won’t be pleased with latest Kyler Murray injury update

Arizona Cardinals fans hoping that quarterback Kyler Murray would return in Week 10 might be disappointed with this latest update. The Arizona Cardinals were without star quarterback Kyler Murray last week due to an ankle injury. Still, the Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers thanks to the play of Colt McCoy and running back James conner. For those Cardinals fans hoping that Murray would play in Week 10 might be disappointed.
NFL
49ers-Cardinals Injury Updates: Mike McGlinchey out with knee injury

132 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 9's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals without defensive end Dee Ford (back), and safety Jimmie Ward (quadricep). Ford was placed on injured reserve and Ward was among the team's seven inactive players.
NFL
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds Has High Ankle Sprain

Chase Edmonds has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and isn't expected to play for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. The running back could miss multiple weeks with the injury. The injury happened on the first offensive play of Arizona's 31-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers on...
NFL
Tests confirm Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain, expected to miss multiple games per source

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Monday. The injury happened on the first offensive play of Arizona's 31-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. Edmonds ran for three yards and then limped off the field. He did not re-enter the game. Tests Monday confirmed the severity of the sprain.
NFL
With Chase Edmonds Sidelined, Eno Benjamin May Get Bigger Role

While ﻿James Conner﻿ was having his monster game Sunday, ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ was doing what he could to support the team -- including coming all the way down to the end zone after one of Conner's touchdowns to celebrate with his backfield mate. That's all Edmonds, who suffered an ankle injury...
NFL
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds, Rhamondre Stevenson, more affecting Week 10 waiver pickups

Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Zack Moss all exited last week's games early, so their statuses are cloudy heading into next week. The RB position is getting thinner by the week, so fantasy waiver pickups and Week 10 rankings will be greatly affected by their respective statuses. Get the latest injury updates below.
NFL
Fantasy Injury Report: Russell Wilson, Chase Edmonds, Ezekiel Elliott injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Fantasy...
NFL
Chase Edmonds unlikely to go vs. Panthers, Brewer out a ‘couple weeks’

The Arizona Cardinals picked up win No. 8 on Sunday, marking the first team to achieve the feat in 2021. Arizona added another victory to the tally, but watched as running back Chase Edmonds left the game after the first play from scrimmage with an ankle injury. He never returned.
NFL
Watch Live: Panthers vs. Cardinals (4 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December. WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Cardinals (Sunday at 4 p.m., Fox […]
NFL
