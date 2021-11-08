Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol Announce Strategic Five Year Partnership to Co-develop Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids

Quantum Machines, creator of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, announced that Max Schireson has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Max is most well known as the former CEO of open-source database company MongoDB, where grew the company’s sales from $1 Million to $50 Million and positioned it as the most popular NoSQL database in terms of users. Moreover, Max served on the board of supercomputer manufacturer Cray until it was acquired by Hewlett Packard in 2019. Today Max serves as Executive in Residence at Battery Ventures where he advises Battery and its cloud and big-data portfolio companies, and will be joining Quantum Machines’ board on the company’s behalf.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO