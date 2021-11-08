Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol Announce Strategic Five Year Partnership to Co-develop Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids
Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Castrol have entered into a five-year technical partnership to co-develop high performance Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids. As part of the agreement, Castrol will become the official supplier of EV Thermal Fluids for WAE’s growing electrification programmes and motorsport activities such as Formula E, Extreme E, ETCR...aithority.com
