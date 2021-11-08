CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Lung Injury Market (2021 To 2030) - By Therapy, Injury Type, End-user And Region

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung injury Market by Therapy, Injury Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lung injury market was valued at $1,579.47 in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,417.41 by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Lung injury is a disorder of acute inflammation that causes disruption of the lung endothelial and epithelial barriers. Often it becomes a life-threatening condition caused by severe acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. In addition, it is a key reason of mortality and morbidity in critically ill patients without any evidence of hydrostatic pulmonary edema. Symptoms observed in acute lung injury include severe shortness of breath, low blood pressure, confusion, and extreme tiredness. This type of injury has a significant impact on public health, with high incidence rate across the world. Moreover, it requires administration of rapid and goal-oriented therapy to prevent further lung damage.The growth of the global lung injury market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases and increase in geriatric population. Furthermore, increase in awareness related to treatment of acute lung injury (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, complications associated with the use of therapies and low adoption rate due to these complications hinder the market growth. On the contrary, pipeline drugs for the treatment of acute lung injury are being studied in late phase of clinical trials. . These drugs are likely to be available in the market in next few years, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.The global lung injury market is segmented into therapy, injury type, end user, and region. Depending on therapy, the market is bifurcated into medication and devices. The medication segment is further categorized into pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. Moreover, the devices is subdivided into mechanical ventilation and adjunctive procedures devices. On the basis of injury type, the market is segregated into direct injury and indirect injury. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global lung injury market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and products of lung injury used across the globe.
  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases3.5.1.2. Surge in geriatric population3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of new technologies with availability of high number of drugs used in lung injury treatment3.5.1.4. Recent advancements in research related to treatment of acute lung injury3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High cost of therapies coupled with lack of established treatment3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. New developments in therapies3.5.4. Impact analysis3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the lung injury market CHAPTER 4: LUNG INJURY MARKET, BY THERAPY4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Medication4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type4.2.4.1. Pharmacotherapy4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.1.2. Lung injury pharmacotherapy market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.1.3. Lung injury pharmacotherapy market size and forecast, by country4.2.4.2. Fluid management4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.2.2. Lung injury fluid management market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.2.3. Lung injury fluid management market size and forecast, by country4.2.4.3. Inhaled nitric oxide4.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.3.2. Lung injury inhaled nitric oxide market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.3.3. Lung injury Inhaled nitric oxide market size and forecast, by country4.3. Devices4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type4.3.4.1. Mechanical ventilation4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.1.2. Lung injury mechanical ventilation market size and forecast, by region4.3.4.1.3. Lung injury mechanical ventilation market size and forecast, by country4.3.4.2. Adjunctive procedures devices4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.2.2. Lung injury adjunctive procedures devices market size and forecast, by region4.3.4.2.3. Lung injury adjunctive procedures devices market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 5: LUNG INJURY MARKET, BY INURY TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Direct injury5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Indirect injury5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: LUNG INJURY MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals & clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Others6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: LUNG INJURY MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. APEPTICO FORSCHUNG UND ENTWICKLUNG GMBH8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. BAYER AG8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.4. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.5. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. LINDE PLC8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.7. MEDTRONIC PLC.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.8. ONY BIOTECH INC.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.9. PFIZER INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8930m

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lung-injury-market-2021-to-2030---by-therapy-injury-type-end-user-and-region-301418460.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

