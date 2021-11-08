CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Flora Acquires Higher Level Dispensaries

By PR Newswire
COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a vertically integrated cannabis company in California, announced it has acquired Higher Level Dispensaries. The deal includes the Higher Level dispensaries in the California cities of Seaside and Hollister. Gold Flora also has an option to purchase an additional Higher Level dispensary located in Greenfield, CA.

Gold Flora owns and operates a robust portfolio of cannabis companies, including a large cultivation complex, extraction and manufacturing facilities, distribution companies with statewide coverage, and a growing list of popular dispensaries located throughout the state.

Laurie Holcomb, CEO of Gold Flora, said the acquisition of Higher Level helps further the company's retail expansion strategy, and offers complementary corporate cultures, missions, and philosophies.

"We are all about the California lifestyle and the freedom to be whomever you want to be," Holcomb said. "Higher Level Dispensaries exemplify these qualities by providing the highest levels of customer service, expert advice along with friendly service, and products that match what local consumers desire," she added. "We are proud to bring these outstanding dispensaries under our umbrella."

Salvatore Palma, CEO of Higher Level, said Gold Flora is the perfect business partner.

"We are thrilled to be working within the Gold Flora family of companies," said Palma, who will be staying on as CEO of Higher Level. "With our shared values and vision, we can now enjoy the many benefits that come from working for one of the leading vertically integrated cannabis companies in California."

Gold Flora's acquisition of Higher Level Dispensaries closed on September 30, 2021. Current plans are to keep the Higher Level name and staff intact.

For more information on Gold Flora, visit: www.goldflora.com.

About Gold Flora:

Gold Flora is a leading vertically integrated, single state operator in California. The company is affiliated with Gold Flora Farms — a unique, fully licensed cannabis complex in Desert Hot Springs, that houses premier companies throughout the eco-system, including leaders in cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, packaging, and distribution.

Gold Flora is committed to providing the highest quality, fully tested, legal cannabis products in California. The company was built on a foundation of bringing trust, transparency, and high ethical standards to the rapidly evolving cannabis market.

Connect:

Website: www.goldflora.com Instagram: instagram.com/goldflora_caTwitter: twitter.com/Goldflora_CA

Media:

Innovation Agency hello@inov8.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-flora-acquires-higher-level-dispensaries-301418517.html

SOURCE Gold Flora

