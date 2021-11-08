CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Life Is Good® Announces "Splendtacular Collaborizm" With Dr. Seuss Enterprises

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good, the positive lifestyle and apparel brand, is proud to begin an exciting creative collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Grinch Collection includes more than 50 unique graphics and is sure to spread good vibes to optimists tall and small. The new graphics will be available across Life is Good's signature Crusher TM short and long-sleeve tees, as well as Simply True Fleece sweatshirts for men, women, and kids, which are all now available.

Inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Grinch Collection includes more than 50 unique graphics

The Grinch Collection will showcase the Life is Good team's reimagined and 'Goodified' twist on the beloved characters and give fans a whole new reason to spread holiday joy. Future drops from the collaboration will feature additional iconic Dr. Seuss characters from The Cat in the Hat and Oh, the Places You'll Go!, beginning this spring.

Life is Good Co-Founders Bert, and John Jacobs' deep connection to the Dr. Seuss characters and stories bring a unique nuance and authenticity to this partnership.

"Our goal with this partnership is to bring optimists of all ages some laughter, love, and that magical belief that anything is possible," said Bert Jacobs. "My brother and I grew up loving Dr. Seuss's books, thanks to our mom Joan's lively readings, and we're excited to bring the characters to life in fresh ways. The 'Life is Goodified' Grinch graphics are a true blend of our two brands' DNA."

"There's a combo of mischief and meaning in this whole collaboration," said John Jacobs. "The Grinch's transformation in the book is a great lesson in openness and optimism, so we visualized it with a signature large heart. Positive messages through art, humor, and wordplay are what both Life is Good, and Dr. Seuss do - and it's a dream to do it with Joan's original partner in rhyme."

"With so many Dr. Seuss stories being rooted in optimism and clever positivity, the collaboration with Life is Good was a natural fit from the start," said Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "We love the whimsical way they've been able to incorporate our characters into their one-of-a-kind positivity—even the Grinch."

Additionally, Life is Good will debut their TikTok channel on November 8th with exclusive clips featuring an animated Grinch as you've never seen him before — as the holiday fashion influencer he was always meant to be.

Visit www.LifeisGood.com/Grinch to view the entire collection and learn more about the collaboration.

About Life is GoodLife is Good is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its annual net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good ® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Dr. Seuss EnterprisesDr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com , or follow on Instagram .

PR ContactLife is Good Jessica Greenhalgh - jessica@greenhalghpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-is-good-announces-splendtacular-collaborizm-with-dr-seuss-enterprises-301417834.html

SOURCE Life is Good

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jon M. Chu Tapped To Direct Adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ For Warner Bros Animation Group And Dr. Seuss Enterprises; Bad Robot Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Bros Animation Group have set Jon M. Chu as director of the upcoming film adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go! The new animated feature, set to debut in 2027, will bring the iconic story and characters of Dr. Seuss’ beloved book to life on the big screen. Based on Dr. Seuss’ final book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go! will be a globetrotting animated musical following a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches, and the peaks and valleys, of life. Bad Robot Productions has been tapped to adapt the book, originally published in 1990, for...
MOVIES
Atlas Obscura

The Art of Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel, more popularly known as Dr. Seuss, is known around the world for his classic children’s books filled with whimsical tales and illustrations. While longtime fans are familiar with his popular books, most have not seen his other artwork. The Art of Dr. Seuss Gallery seeks to change...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bert Jacobs
thedigitalfix.com

Crazy Rich Asians director making new Dr Seuss animated movie

Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and, lest we forget, the seminal classic Step Up 2: The Streets – is attached to direct a new feature-length animated version of Dr Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! But as we know, making an animated movie takes a long time, so we won’t be seeing it until 2027.
MOVIES
keengamer.com

The Good Life Guide: “Genius Creativity” Side Quest

Many side quests in The Good Life involve tasks with photography. This makes sense, since Naomi Haywood is a photographer and journalist. The residents of Rainy Woods are well-aware of her profession and her talents, so they aren’t afraid to ask for help. One such side quest in The Good Life is set by local William Dickens, appropriately titled “Genius Creativity”, since William acts like a genius and is very creative. He’s looking for inspiration for his novel, and asks a quirky favor of you. He wants you to photograph some gnomes for him. That’s easy enough… right? It mostly is.
VIDEO GAMES
ABC7 Chicago

GMA producer on living with HIV: "Life is so good"

NEW YORK -- Tony Morrison is a two-time Emmy-award-winning producer at Good Morning America and co-host of the new podcast, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. In August of 2021, Tony came out as HIV positive in a self-published essay on GoodMorningAmerica.com. "The response I've gotten from writing that essay has been hugely supportive. You can't really prepare for a response quite like that," he says. "I've been overwhelmed with love and support."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Good#Fashion Influencer#Crusher Tm#The Grinch Collection
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 15

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hiphopwired.com

Courtney Michelle Draws Ire Of Black Twitter After Seemingly Putting Ari Fletcher & Jayda Wayda On Blast

Courtney Michelle, who refers to herself as a Luxury Lifestyle Vlogger, released a video to TikTok that seemingly threw two other Black women entrepreneurs under the bus. In the video, Michelle refers to Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheeaves AKA JAYDA WAYDA, saying that she doesn’t understand why popular social media personalities are “goals” for others.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
CELEBRITIES
KFOR

Best cat Advent calendar

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cat Advent calendars are best? Counting down the days to Christmas with an advent calendar is a fun tradition and can be even more fun when you share it with your feline friends. A cat advent calendar lets your cat enjoy a special gift each day […]
PETS
SheKnows

These Famous Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back — & They're a Festive Spin On the TikTok Trend

Ever since those marshmallow-filled chocolate balls flooded our TikTok last year, we’ve been obsessed. They’re fun, mess-free, delicious, and oh-so-simple: You just pop a chocolate sphere in your mug, add hot milk, stir and create an instant cup of marshmallow-filled cocoa goodness. Seriously, what’s not to like?  We’ve spotted them at Costco and at Target before, and have gone nuts for previous cocoa bombs. This year, we’re obsessing over the new Dunkin cocoa bombs and the adorable Disney ones. But now, Trader Joe’s just re-released their customer-favorite — and it doesn’t get any cuter than these classic snowman hot cocoa bombs. These...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy