CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brightway Insurance Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Northeast Florida

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh time in the company's 13-year history, Brightway Insurance has earned the title as one of the Best Places to Work in Northeast Florida . The Jacksonville Business Journal presented the award Nov. 1, ranking Brightway No. 6 among the extra large companies (250+ employees) on Florida's First Coast. The Best Places to Work program recognizes companies with excellent morale, engagement and retention. Awards are based on employee responses to an online survey.

Founded by brothers, David and Michael Miller, in Jacksonville, Brightway has grown into one of the largest Personal Lines insurance agencies in the country. In 2008, 35 employees worked at Brightway's Home Office. Today, the company's team of nearly 500 people support more than 300 franchise locations in 28 states.

"My brother, David, and I started Brightway in 2008, and we work hard to maintain a family like culture where everyone works to help everyone else throughout the company with a commitment to our Win, Win, Win operating mandate," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Employees and our business partners understand that everything we do must lead to winning outcomes for our customers, our franchisees and our employees, and we wouldn't be where we are today without this alignment and their commitment. We're thrilled to be honored by the Jacksonville Business Journal and owe a great amount of gratitude to our people who work hard to make Brightway an industry leader."

As the company's national footprint grows, so does its need for talent. Brightway is actively recruiting for many open roles at its Home Office. Professionals seeking career opportunities with Brightway can find a list of open roles at Brightway.com/careers.

Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. In the first year, employees get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $865 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 1,200 people in 329 offices across 28 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

Contact: Courtney Heidelberg, 904-405-1883 courtney.heidelberg@brightway.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightway-insurance-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-northeast-florida-301418680.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Comments / 0

Related
fa-mag.com

2021's Best Places To Retire In Florida

When American workers envision their retirement, many think of moving to the Sunshine State, where the lack of an income tax keeps down the cost of living. In a new study, WalletHub determined where in Florida retirees have the greatest opportunity of enjoying their retirement. The personal finance website compared 120 of the state's largest cities across the three categories: Quality of Life, Healthcare and Activities, each measured by 29 relevant metrics graded on a 100-point scale, where 100 represents the most favorable conditions for retirement and zero the least. Finally, WalletHub determined each city’s weighted average aross all 29 metrics to calculate its total score, then used those scores to rank-order its sample.
FLORIDA STATE
The Press

Outside Best Places to Work

GoPro Ranks No. 1 Large Employer in Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work" SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it's been ranked as the No. 1 large employer in Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work in 2021 list. The annual list, presented in collaboration with the Outdoor Industry Association, celebrates U.S.-based companies that lead in their commitment to employee engagement and wellness. GoPro ranks No. 36 overall while earning the No. 1 ranking for companies with more than 250 employees based in the United States.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Seeking CRE’s Best Bosses and Best Places to Work

Throughout the past 18 months, many of commercial real estate’s executive leaders have stepped up and persevered as reliable constants within the industry. These professionals have offered transparent, comforting support to employees and colleagues, while driving their companies forward. At the same time, many commercial real estate organizations have worked...
REAL ESTATE
Bangor Daily News

Spinnaker Trust ranked in the top 10 for 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine

PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine in the small employers (15-49 U.S. employees) category, recognized, and honored as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. This also marks the third year that Spinnaker Trust has...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Disability Insurance#Business Opportunities#Business Partners#Brightway Insurance#Brightway No#Personal Lines#Home Office#Brightway Com
martechseries.com

PlaceIQ Celebrates Being Named One Of Crain’s Best Places To Work In New York City

PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, announced its selection as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business for the eighth straight year. PlaceIQ ranked #10 out of the 100 companies to be honored in the listing, which represents “world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law and financial services.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Thrasio the #1 Best Workplace in Retail

Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Retail ™ 2021 (#1) Glassdoor Names Thrasio 2021 Best Places to Work (Small and Medium Companies) “Amazing” workplace culture, trust in leadership, and opportunity for growth are top factors for Thrasio’s success. In less than four years, Thrasio has completed more than 150...
BUSINESS
Journal Record

JR announces its ‘Best Places to Work’ at gala event

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Journal Record released final rankings for the 2021 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma, with 36 companies ranked in two size categories and celebrated at a Thursday event held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. For the large company category, the top honor was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Matthews Design Group

These companies are the top small Best Places to Work on the First Coast. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: SafetyCulture

What’s new? SafetyCulture is a recent unicorn, growing rapidly and expanding business in Kansas City with additional team members and office space. Most recently, we completed the acquisition of EdApp, a mobile learning platform and funded the Series A campaign for Unleash Live, one of the world’s leading AI video analytic platforms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

Wegmans again tops list of best places to work in retail

Wegmans is the top place to work in retail on a national list for 2021. The Rochester-based supermarket chain has made the list in other years. Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine ranked the grocery store chain first on their list of top places to work in retail for 2021. The ranking is based on surveys employees fill out about where they work.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy