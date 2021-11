I live in a city where Google Fiber is available, though I've never had the opportunity to sign up for service. Coverage in my hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, was light before the expansion came to an abrupt halt in 2016. Still, that expansion is back in full force, and I'm holding onto hope that Google Fiber will eventually come to my neighborhood. I'll sign up for it if it does because the value is too good to pass up.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO