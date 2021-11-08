CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

New-Home Sales: Definition, Data & Economic Impact

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE4cd_0cq9NrsV00
Many economists consider new-home sales to be a leading indicator Rido; Canva

What Are New-Home Sales?

Every month, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly publish a report measuring the sales of new single-family houses in the United States by region: Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. The new-home sales report (also known as new residential sales report) contains data listing several factors:

  • The number of new houses sold
  • The number of houses on the market
  • Median and average new-home sales prices
  • A chart depicting yearly sales trends, and
  • Whether these sales met, exceeded, or fell short of economists’ expectations

Are New-Home Sales a Leading Indicator?

The new-home sales report provides an important snapshot of housing demand, and even though it provides results from events that took place in the past, many analysts consider it to be one of the economy’s leading indicators. After all, buying a home is a major investment for an individual. Economists view stronger-than-expected new-home sales data as an indication that the economy is healthy because it means that there are more people out there able to buy homes.

Other economic factors that impact new-home sales include:

  • Interest rates: When rates increase, so does the cost of borrowing, which could discourage people from taking on mortgages.
  • Unemployment rates: This affects the housing market because high unemployment means lower future earnings, which could lessen demand for housing.
  • Household income: Another factor that contributes to housing demand is household income because when incomes rise, so does demand.

Why Are New-Home Sales Important?

The housing market accounts for nearly 15 percent of the country’s GDP, which is a significant slice of the overall economy. Each month, individual and institutional investors eagerly anticipate the new-home sales report as well as the release of even more specific homebuilding data, such as housing starts and building permits, which provide investors with an even more detailed view on what’s fueling U.S. growth.

Many investors interpret the data provided in these reports—especially when there’s stronger or weaker-than-expected numbers—as a motivation to buy or sell.

New-Homes vs. Existing Homes

A new-home sale is recorded by the Census Bureau upon completion of the sales contract and acceptance of the deposit. “The house can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction, or already completed,” it states.

The existing-home sales report, on the other hand, is released by the National Association of Realtors, not the Census Bureau. Existing homes are not new. This category includes single-family homes, condos, and co-ops.

An existing home is considered “sold” upon the completion of the closing process, which usually takes between 30 and 60 days. Therefore, even though the new-home sales and existing-home sales reports are released around the same time each month, they actually measure different time periods. For that reason, in 2000, the National Association of Realtors created a new sales measurement called pending-home sales, which contains data on homes that have been sold yet not fully closed. The pending-home sales report has a duration similar to new-home sales. This information can be found on the National Association of Realtors website.

When Is New-Home Sales Data Released?

The new-home sales report is released at 10:00 AM on the 17th workday of each month and measures the preceding month period.

Upcoming New-Home Sales Dates

Survey Month

Report Date

Oct-21

24-Nov-21

Nov-21

23-Dec-21

Dec-21

26-Jan-22

Jan-22

24-Feb-22

Feb-22

23-Mar-22

Mar-22

26-Apr-22

Apr-22

24-May-22

May-22

24-Jun-22

Jun-22

26-Jul-22

Does the Stock Market Affect New-Home Sales?

Stock market researchers have compared monthly gains in the stock market with housing data, and while the long-term trend for both has been positive, there is no direct relation between real estate prices and stock market gains. Therefore, investors cannot conclude that the stock market will correlate with the housing market, and as such, housing prices don’t necessarily go down when the stock market goes down (or vice versa).

Of course, there are always two sides to every coin, and some might argue that home buying is evidence of a phenomenon known as the “Wealth Effect,” which means that people tend to spend more when they believe that the value of the things they own is rising, so if their financial assets are increasing, they may feel more comfortable making a large investment, like buying a house.

How Do New-Home Sales Affect the Economy?

According to data from the Federal Reserve, as of October 2020, real estate accounted for 25 percent of household net worth in the United States, which means that a large slice of American wealth is directly tied to the housing market. Plus, a strong economy is reflected by increased demand for the goods and services that complement the housing market, such as home goods, furniture, appliances and automobiles.

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Home sales seen as immune from economic pessimism

Americans’ confidence that the economy is on the right track is at its lowest level since 2013, but increasingly negative consumer sentiment is not seen as an immediate threat to home sales as homebuyer demand continues to outpace available listings. That’s according an analysis by economists at Fannie Mae accompanying...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Market#Real Estate Prices#Housing Prices#Data Economic Impact#The U S Census Bureau
Richmond.com

Economic Impact: Holiday retail sales expected to rise by all-time record, but supply chain shortages could dampen sales

With the holiday shopping season just kicking off, some observers believe supply chain shortages could dampen sales. But if the forecasts from the National Retail Federation and global financial services firm Deloitte are correct, retailers will be celebrating during this important time of the year as holiday sales represent about 20% of the industry’s total sales.
RETAIL
Cape Gazette

New-Home Sales Bumped Up for Third Consecutive Month

New-home sales for single‐family properties in September 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000, according to the latest Census data. This is 14% above the revised August rate of 702,000, and the third month in a row of increases. However, it is still 17.6% below last year's numbers.
REAL ESTATE
newcanaanite.com

Median Sales Price of New Canaan Homes Ticks Up in October

The median sales price for single-family homes in New Canaan ticked up 1% in October, from $1,481,000 to $1,497,500, according to new data. At the same time, with just 90 houses on the market at month’s end, the overall number of home sold declined 23% year-over-year in October, from 26 to 20, according to data released by the New Canaan Board of Realtors.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
Spotlight News

Home sales slow as prices continue to soar in New York State

ALBANY — The median price of homes has continued to climb for 17 consecutive months in year-over-year comparisons, while sales declined in September for the first time since August of 2020, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. Median sales prices escalated to $378,000 in September. This […]
REAL ESTATE
102.9 WBLM

The 3 Most Expensive/Luxurious Homes For Sale Now in New Hampshire

As I go for my walks in North Hampton Beach New Hampshire, and I come across a lot of huge beautiful homes I always ask myself, what do these people do? I mean these homes are over the top expensive. Not too long ago I wrote about the most affordable home for sale in New Hampshire which was under 12K. Now for your viewing pleasure check out the 3 most expensive homes for sale now in New Hampshire. The cheapest one comes in at almost $12 million dollars.
REAL ESTATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: New Record for Most Expensive Home Sale In the DMV

The $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home has set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history, according to the Washington Business Journal. The home belonged...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The manufacturing PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The flash reading slowed in October, but still remained very strong at 59.2. Analysts, meanwhile, expect final October’s reading to remain unchanged at 59.2. The ISM manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET....
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Times

‘Granny flats’ are rising in popularity amid the pandemic, study says

It was a familiar request. The woman on the phone, who was 87, was looking to buy a place for her and her daughter. The plan was simple: Her adult daughter would live in a single-family home, and she would be in an accessory dwelling unit — a small, standalone housing unit on the same property that can be used as everything from a yoga studio to a home office to an independent apartment.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Carter Funds Completes The Sale Of Two Value-Add Apartment Communities In Florida And North Carolina For $73.3 Million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Funds (the "Company"), a fully-integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the sale of two garden-style multifamily properties: 2626 Park located at 2626 E. Park Ave. in Tallahassee, Florida and Signature Place located at 410 Beasley Dr. in Greenville, North Carolina. The properties were owned by Carter Multifamily, a Carter Funds company, and sold on November 3, 2021, for a combined sale price of $73.3 million. Carter Multifamily purchased 2626 Park in 2019 and Signature Place in 2018 for a combined $56.6 million.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Refinance your mortgage to collect $300 per month

Many Americans have decided to refinance their mortgages since the pandemic began. People do it for different reasons like saving money or finding a lower interest rate. 47% of individuals last month that refinanced their homes saved an average of $300 per month with their new loan, according to Zillow.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Homeowners told to brace themselves for higher property tax bills

With home values rising fast, experts warn that homeowners might want to brace themselves for a significant bump in the property tax bills. The magnitude and timing of those tax increases will vary though, because while some states may see rises of several hundred dollars, others such as California and Texas imposes limits on year-over-year increases.
REAL ESTATE
Footwear News

October Prices Represented the Highest Inflation Surge in 30 Years

Prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. Consumer prices rose by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represents the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in November 1990. The largest change was seen in the energy index, which rose 4.8% in the month, led by a 6.1% jump in gas prices. However, the increases were broad based across the U.S. economy. Airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few areas to register declines. Footwear continued to show increases, a trend that has...
DRINKS
theadvocate.com

Median sale price for home in Acadiana up 12% from a year ago, data shows

Even with the Acadiana real estate starting to cool, the median home sale price so far this year is over 12% higher than a year ago. Monthly data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows the median home sale price so far this year at $208,000, up from the $185,000 median sale price through the first 10 months of 2020, the year the market exploded after interest rates plummeted.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy