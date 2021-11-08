Smarsh Launches Communications Intelligence Platform, Next-Gen Solution for Electronic Communications Retention and Oversight

Five of the Top 10 J.D. Power Award Winners Partner with Boston-based Startup to Improve Claims Experience for Policyholders. Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced more than one million policyholders have used the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud communications platform to quickly and easily text with their providers about claims. The milestone underscores the need for insurers to offer policyholders modern, frictionless solutions for communications and expedited claims resolution that fit into their lives.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO