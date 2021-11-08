CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smarsh Launches Communications Intelligence Platform, Next-Gen Solution for Electronic Communications Retention and Oversight

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, announced that it has launched the next generation of its enterprise electronic communications capture, archiving and oversight offering, the Communications Intelligence Platform. The AI-powered solution enables financial services firms and other highly regulated enterprises to collect...

aithority.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com

Coinchange is the Next-gen Crypto & DeFi Investment Platform

While it’s clear that fiat is still dominant, the crypto space is fast pacing and positioned to dominate the future of finance. Before 2017, mainstream media had been skeptical about cryptocurrency and its essence. Today, nearly every major news outlet covers crypto and DeFi. It’s no gainsaying that everyone should get educated on crypto investments and what they have to offer.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Electronic Communications Compliance in Light of the SEC’s Sweep

Gurbir Grewal, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s newly minted director of Enforcement Divsion, gave a wide-ranging speech in October outlining his views on compliance, and touching on topics from Reg BI to electronic communications recordkeeping. A few days later, news of the SEC’s horizontal sweep of broker-dealers’ digital communications channels compliance broke, providing an exclamation point on the director’s presentation.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

IPC, a Global Communications Solutions Provider for Financial Markets, Introduces Connexus Crypto

a provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-Cloud connectivity solutions for the international financial markets, has announced the launch of Connexus Crypto, an arbitrage enabling solution for cryptocurrency trading that is being powered by the Connexus Cloud platform. According to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider, this innovative solution...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Hi Marley Logs One Million Users On Its Text Messaging Communications Platform

Five of the Top 10 J.D. Power Award Winners Partner with Boston-based Startup to Improve Claims Experience for Policyholders. Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced more than one million policyholders have used the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud communications platform to quickly and easily text with their providers about claims. The milestone underscores the need for insurers to offer policyholders modern, frictionless solutions for communications and expedited claims resolution that fit into their lives.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Sofant Tech to Develop Low-power, Low-cost Satellite Communications Platform Using RF MEMS Technology

Sofant Technologies, a Scottish radio tech company, has received €7.3 million (nearly £6.2 million) in funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA). This financial backing will support the commercialization of its low-power, low-cost satellite communications platform. The funding comes as Sofant Technologies gears up...
ECONOMY
zoom.us

Powering Your Business with Zoom’s Communications Platform

Zoom powers the world’s leading organizations across multiple sectors through our portfolio of communication products and services. You don’t have to be operating one of the world’s largest enterprises, though, to take advantage of all Zoom has to offer. Zoom’s communications platform can help simplify collaboration and grow your business,...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Lockheed Martin and Keysight Test 5G Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Communications

BETHESDA, Md. & SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace company, and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading provider of 5G solutions, today announced a collaboration to advance 5G in support of mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. The companies are actively collaborating on a 5G.MIL™ testbed that Lockheed Martin teams will use to advance 5G capabilities for multiple applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FireRescue1

Motorola Solutions Delivers Reliable, Trusted and Secure Communications for a Safer Pará, Brazil

Advanced mission-critical communications system connects public safety agencies across Pará to enhance emergency management and better protect the community. Chicago ( November 10, 2021) – The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SEGUP) of Pará, Brazil, has chosen Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) to modernize its mission-critical communications to connect all public safety agencies across the country’s second-largest state, Pará. The deployment is part of the “Speaking for all Pará” initiative that is focused on equipping Pará’s public safety and government agencies with Motorola Solutions’ advanced APCO P25 radio technologies to enable faster, more effective emergency response to reduce crime and better protect the region’s eight million citizens.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hytera Showcases Latest Convergent Communication Innovations and Solutions at CCW 2021

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Critical Communications World (CCW) brings together top professional users, operators, developers and manufacturers from the critical communications industry. As a global leading provider of PMR technologies, Hytera showcased its latest innovations as well as its insights into the future, including PMR-LTE convergence solutions, at CCW 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Forte Closes Additional $725 Million In Funding To Extend Its Lead In Building A Compliant, Interoperable Blockchain Gaming Platform

The blockchain company plans to use the funds to expand its suite of products and services, accelerate the onboarding of the world’s largest and emerging game and content publishers. Forte, a leading provider of blockchain solutions for game publishers, announced that it has secured an additional $725 million in financing,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Marketscience Launches BaseDynamics: A More Accurate Measurement Of Short And Long-Term Marketing Effectiveness

Independent marketing analytics firm Marketscience announces the launch of BaseDynamics, a holistic Marketing Mix Modeling approach to quantifying short and long-term marketing effects, validated by peer-reviewed published research by Marketscience Partner and Founder Dr Peter Cain in the International Journal of Research in Marketing (IJRM). Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has...
MARKETS

