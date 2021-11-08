CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TeamViewer Enables New Virtual Branch For Erste Bank Oesterreich

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erste Bank Oesterreich has implemented a new cutting-edge remote consultation service based on TeamViewer Engage, a secure and privacy-compliant solution for online customer interaction, offering a modern addition to existing contact options. Clients of Erste Bank Oesterreich can now receive online consultation from their personal advisor in a video call, share their screen or browser tab, fill out online forms together, or upload documents. The scope of the new remote consultation service thus corresponds to that of the stationary branches.

The new service works from within the browser, no software installation is needed on customer side. Any device with internet access, camera and sound is sufficient for use. Thanks to the customizable design of TeamViewer Engage, Erste Bank was able to implement the new digital consulting experience for the customer in line with the corporate design and with the highest quality.

Fabian Stenzel, Head of Retail Austria at Erste Bank: "We offer our customers a wide variety of ways to conduct their banking business. The trend towards consultation independent from the customer's location has been further strengthened, not least by the pandemic. With the new remote consultation service, customers now have an additional option: they can choose whether or not to go to the branch and still get a full advisory service in perfect quality every time. With TeamViewer, we have found a competent, highly qualified provider of such solutions."

Successful business relationship since 2019The launch of the virtual branch is the latest development in a customer relationship that already started in 2019 - at that time between Erste Bank and Xaleon, an Austrian start-up that was acquired by TeamViewer in January 2021. As a first step, the s ServiceCenter, a subsidiary responsible for customer support at Erste Bank, integrated a co-browsing functionality into its customer service. Since then, service employees and customers have been able to use the browser-based solution to work together on a website and quickly solve the customer's questions, such as problems with the online account.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. In addition to improved customer and employee satisfaction, the average processing time for requests has been reduced by up to 40 percent", says Michael Havas, Managing Director of s ServiceCenter.

Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer: "Erste Bank shows how flexibly TeamViewer Engage can be used within a company for various use cases. With our solutions, our customers can digitalize processes along their entire value chain, including customer service. The virtual branch at Erste Bank and the support at the ServiceCenter are prime examples of how a company can map its customer service and advice online and thus create real added value for its customers."

Further informationTeamViewer Engage is TeamViewer's next-gen digital customer engagement platform for online sales, digital customer service, and video consultations. The solution is the result of TeamViewer's acquisition of the Austrian start-up Xaleon in January 2021.

More information about the remote support of Erste Bank can be found here, more information about TeamViewer Engage can be found here.

About TeamViewerAs a global technology company and leading connectivity platform provider, TeamViewer enables users to remotely access, control, manage, monitor and repair devices of all types - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machinery and robots. Complementing the high number of home users for whom the software is offered free of charge, TeamViewer has more than 600,000 paying customers and helps companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize business-critical processes by seamlessly connecting devices. Against the backdrop of global megatrends such as the rapid spread of Internet-enabled devices, increasing process automation and new, location-independent forms of work, TeamViewer has set itself the goal of proactively shaping the digital transformation and continuously using new technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things for product innovations. Since the company was founded in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices globally. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. In 2020, TeamViewer recorded billed revenues (billings) of €460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as an MDAX company. Further information on the company can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About Erste BankErste Bank und Sparkassen are among Austria's largest providers of financial services. Around 15,300 employees serve 3.8 million customers in almost 1,100 branches and banking offices. In 2020, Erste Bank and the savings banks helped more than 28,700 people to realise their dream of owning their own home, paid out 265 million euros in interest to domestic savers and helped more than 21,180 young entrepreneurs to start and build up their businesses.

Erste Group is the leading financial services provider in the eastern part of the EU. About 45,000 employees in more than 2,100 branches serve about 16 million customers in 7 countries ( Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia). In the first nine months of 2021, Erste Group's total assets amounted to EUR 309 billion, net profit was EUR 1.45 billion and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET-1) was 14.2%.

Press Contact Jon Stotts PR Americas and Analyst Relations Manager, TeamViewerPhone: 646-961-3497E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamviewer-enables-new-virtual-branch-for-erste-bank-oesterreich-301418683.html

SOURCE TeamViewer

