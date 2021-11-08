CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inventors Develop Safety Gear For Motorcyclists/Bicyclists (LOA-5016)

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make the roads safer for motorcyclists and bicyclists, especially the police officers who ride them," said one of two inventors from Chicago, Ill. "I had a dream, and when I woke up, we started sketching this idea."

The pair developed LATCHMAN SAFETY GEAR to enhance a motorcyclist's or bicyclist's visibility, especially at night. The accessory ensures that others are aware of the user's intentions. Designed to reduce the incidence of crashes, the unit helps to enhance roadway safety. Additionally, the safety gear can be made in a version for use by police officers who ride motorcycles or bicycles, and it is producible in various colors and sizes for use by both children and adults.

The original design was submitted to the Lombard office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 09-LOA-5016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventors-develop-safety-gear-for-motorcyclistsbicyclists-loa-5016-301418111.html

SOURCE InventHelp

APPAREL
