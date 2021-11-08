CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor Supply Raises $1,311,670 Through Fall Paper Clover Fundraiser In Record-Breaking Year

 7 days ago

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its 2021 Fall Paper Clover campaign raised a record-setting total of $1,311,670 for 4-H youth nationwide. For the second year in a row, the Company matched any donation made on a TSC Personal Credit Card, with no limit to the match, resulting in an incremental donation of $45,812. Program contributions support 4-H members' participation in camps, educational programs and leadership experiences. All Paper Clover proceeds directly support 4-H youth in the state in which it was collected.

"With every Paper Clover fundraiser, it is so heartwarming to see how invested our communities are in supporting young people and their ability to participate in 4-H's invaluable learning experiences," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply. "This year's fall campaign generated unsurpassed, impressive results that will go a long way in the development of empowered, confident and compassionate youth in our communities."

In 11 years of partnership, Tractor Supply has raised more than $17 million for 4-H youth through the Paper Clover fundraiser, impacting more than 120,000 students. The funds support scholarships for camps and leadership experiences for 4-H youth across the country. For those unable to attend in-person events, 4-H also offers 4-H at Home, Virtual Camp and Camp in a Box. This year, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation donated an additional $250,000 to the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, a new opportunity empowering 4-H youth to take control of digital literacy and economic prosperity in their community.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this record-breaking fundraising year with our partner Tractor Supply," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council, the non-profit partner to Cooperative Extension's 4-H program. "It is truly inspiring to see communities across the country believe in the power of 4-H to create opportunities for youth to succeed and thrive. Thanks to the Paper Clover fundraiser and Tractor Supply, more 4-H youth will have that opportunity."

For more information regarding Tractor Supply's annual support of 4-H, please visit and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005690/en/

