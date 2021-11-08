Traffilog Joins Forces with SafeRide Technologies to Lead the Automotive Data Revolution

- Every day, data and analytics touch our lives in ways that we can't begin to imagine. As an example, it can be seen when you log on to a video call, pay for your train ticket, or order your cappuccino using your phone. Or view spending trends on your bank account using an app or website. Data analytics are also at work in ways you don't see -- ways that make your life easier, safer, more convenient, and more fun -- especially when it comes to getting where you want to go. Indeed, data analytics reduce your travel time, manage traffic congestion, and create safer and more accessible ways to use public transit.

