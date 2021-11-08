CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CBTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of CBTX, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CBTX

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) - Get CBTX, Inc. Report and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is fair to CBTX shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages CBTX shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether CBTX and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for CBTX shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for CBTX shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of CBTX shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages CBTX shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005799/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether CyrusOne Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With KKR And GIP

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CyrusOne (CONE) - Get CyrusOne, Inc. Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with KKR and GIP. Ademi LLP alleges CyrusOne's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CyrusOne shareholders...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BM Technologies Announces Strategic Merger With First Sound Bank

Achieves Important Milestone in the Evolution of the Company Allowing for the Expansion of its Products & Services to Better Serve Customers. Increases and Diversifies Earnings, and Creates a FinTech-driven Banking Franchise with a Long-term Sustainable Business Model. Transaction will be Discussed during the Company's Third Quarter Earnings Call and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Worksport Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Mississauga, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP) (the "Company") reported financial results for the 2021 third quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can also be found at www.worksport.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbtx#Llp#Advertising#Cbtx Merger Investigation#Halper Sadeh Llp#Cbtx Inc
TheStreet

Issuances In Prospect Capital Corporation Preferred Stock Offerings Exceed $400 Million Across Institutional, Registered Investment Advisor, Wirehouse, And Independent Private Wealth Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - Get Prospect Capital Corporation Report ("Prospect", "our", or "we") announced today that Prospect's preferred stock offerings (collectively, the "Preferred Stock") have exceeded $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

NOTICE: Snap Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SNAP

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 10, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Black v. Snap Inc., No. 21-cv-08892. Commenced in the Central District of California on November 11, 2021, the Snap class action lawsuit charges Snap and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Client-First Culture, Growth Potential, And Comprehensive Financial Planning Capabilities Draw Two Practices With $1.1 Billion To Ameriprise

Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Report announced that two practices managing a combined $1.1 billion in assets joined the firm for its client-first culture, growth potential, and comprehensive financial planning capabilities. Financial advisors Richard Kersting, from 1879 Advisors, and Vincent Gianatasio, from Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., have joined Ameriprise. Both practices are based in New York and joined Kuttin Wealth Management, a well-established team within Ameriprise's independent channel led by Barron's Hall of Fame advisor and CEO Jon Kuttin, CRPC ®, AAMS ®, AWMA ®, CMFC ®, CRPS ®and Private Wealth Advisor and President Jake Dunlap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

HOLLYSYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. On Behalf Of Hollysys Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report on behalf of Hollysys stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG). The investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Zillow operates a real estate website in the U.S. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or "the Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, PTRS, LEVL, And OMP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. NeoPhotonics Corporation...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INDEPENDENCE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger Of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. - IRT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) - Get Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Report ("the Company") with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc., pursuant to which Independence shareholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company on a pro forma basis. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages StoneCo Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - STNE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report resulting from allegations that Stone may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
ECONOMY
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Cronos' Admitted Improper Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CRON. Contact An Attorney Now: CRON@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Cronos Group Inc....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) securities (i) pursuant to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") or (ii) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2020. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Silverback is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops tissue-targeted therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inc. Announces Merger Completion, New Appointments

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that its reverse merger transaction with Net Element is now complete. According to the update, the combined company will operate under the name Mullen Automotive Inc., with shares of Mullen Automotive now trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol MULN. “We are excited to have completed this merger and our transition to a public company and welcome the Net Element shareholders to Mullen,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and Chairman David Michery.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy