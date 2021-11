The new Fortnite El Chapulín Colorado Bundle has finally been released in the game after a lot of speculations from the online community. Epic has confirmed in a blog post that the Chapulin Colorado cosmetics will either be available to purchase as an entire set or individually. If you buy the set, you’ll see money over buying each cosmetic separately. It has been released just today and is currently available in the shop right now. The article details all about the new Fortnite El Chapulín Colorado Bundle that is in the Fortnite Item Shop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO