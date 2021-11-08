CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CareDx, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CDNA

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that CareDx may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased CareDx securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2197.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 25, 2021, the Company sold 1,923,077 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $91.00 per share.

Then October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released third quarter 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

On this news, the Company's share price declined by $19.34 per share, or 27%, to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005813/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BOSTON BEER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. - SAM

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

BM Technologies Announces Strategic Merger With First Sound Bank

Achieves Important Milestone in the Evolution of the Company Allowing for the Expansion of its Products & Services to Better Serve Customers. Increases and Diversifies Earnings, and Creates a FinTech-driven Banking Franchise with a Long-term Sustainable Business Model. Transaction will be Discussed during the Company's Third Quarter Earnings Call and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CyrusOne Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of CyrusOne Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CONE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) - Get CyrusOne, Inc. Report to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") for $90.50 per share in cash is fair to CyrusOne shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages CyrusOne shareholders to click here to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Worksport Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Mississauga, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP) (the "Company") reported financial results for the 2021 third quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can also be found at www.worksport.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Class Actions#Cdna#Caredx Inc#Doj#Phlebotomy Services#Company
TheStreet

NOTICE: Snap Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SNAP

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 10, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Black v. Snap Inc., No. 21-cv-08892. Commenced in the Central District of California on November 11, 2021, the Snap class action lawsuit charges Snap and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Charter To Participate In Liberty Broadband Corporation's Annual Investor Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Liberty Broadband Corporation's (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Mr. Rutledge's remarks are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 14 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

OAK STREET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc. On Behalf Of Oak Street Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (OSH) on behalf of Oak Street stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oak Street has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Cronos Group Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BOSTON BEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Beer securities between April 22, 20121 and September 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of those who acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) securities from March 2, 2021 through October 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS" or "the Company") (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report, if they received Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") (NYSE: BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) - Get Celgene Corporation Report pursuant to BMS' acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Longeveron Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LGVN

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 21-cv-23303, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Longeveron Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent" or the "Company") (TME) - Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CEI EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces That A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed On Behalf Of Investors Of Camber Energy, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") ( NYSE: CEI ). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber's materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi D/b/a Hepsiburada Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 20 Deadline In Securities Class Action - HEPS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy