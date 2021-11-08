CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScholarRx Launches World's First Sharable Medical Education Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx released Rx Bricks Create, the world's first medical and health education platform designed for building, cloning and sharing high-quality learning experiences.

The world's first medical and health education platform for building and sharing high quality learning experiences

Educators today are flooded with new digital platforms that promise student engagement and broader reach. But many of these systems force users to work within walled gardens that don't allow for meaningful collaboration or resource efficiency. As a result, medical schools continue to develop custom but redundant curricular content, despite having limited faculty and financial resources.

The Rx Bricks platform was built to address these challenges head-on with the first-of-its-kind sharable curricular component ecosystem, developed around foundational learning objectives that align with core competencies for all medical students. The Rx Bricks library has over 800 ready-to-use digital modules that cover the basic sciences, with more on the way.

The new Rx Bricks Create authoring tool opens a new chapter in this evolution, putting the power of content creation in the hands of the instructor. Educators can easily develop and share multimedia Bricks suited for the learning needs of their students. They can also clone, edit, and customize any of the Rx Bricks, reducing educator work burden and preserving academic control by allowing faculty to curate, modify, and create what they need.

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Rx Bricks Create is the next step in our commitment to empower educators with the tools and content that meet the changing needs of their students while reflecting the unique nature of their curriculum."

As the academic world adapts to the disruptions brought on by the ongoing pandemic, this revolutionary curricular ecosystem frees up faculty time so that they can focus on high-value teaching activities for their students. These same students benefit from a consistent education experience that better aligns with national licensure exams.

Rx Bricks Create represents a major leap forward for open medical education worldwide. Shared curriculum enables the global community of medical educators to better prepare the next generation of doctors in collaboration. ScholarRx is proud to advance its mission to build a healthier world through accessible, sustainable medical education with Rx Bricks Create.

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx's revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

Contact Information:ScholarRx Jeff Downing jeff.downing@scholarrx.com https://scholarrx.com/bricks-create/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholarrx-launches-worlds-first-sharable-medical-education-platform-301418682.html

SOURCE ScholarRx

