Four astronauts to return from International Space Station

Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

AFP

Space debris 'event' forces ISS crew to take evasive action

The United States said Monday it was investigating a "debris-generating event in outer space" after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. It came amid unconfirmed reports that Russia had carried out an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test -- rare show-of-force demonstrations criticized by the space community because of the risk they create for crews in low Earth orbit. "US Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted," the agency said. "We are also in the process of working with... the State Department and NASA, concerning these reports and will provide an update in the near future."
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
TheConversationAU

Antarctic bacteria live on air and make their own water using hydrogen as fuel

Humans have only recently begun to think about using hydrogen as a source of energy, but bacteria in Antarctica have been doing it for a billion years. We studied 451 different kinds of bacteria from frozen soils in East Antarctica and found most of them live by using hydrogen from the air as a fuel. Through genetic analysis, we also found these bacteria diverged from their cousins in other continents approximately a billion years ago. These incredible microorganisms come from ice-free desert soils north of the Mackay Glacier in East Antarctica. Few higher plants or animals can prosper in this environment,...
ScienceAlert

These Strange, Brittle 'Eggshell' Exoplanets Could Be Orbiting Alien Stars

The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...
Space Talk w/ Bradley: Your November Night Sky Guide

(WVNS) — Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells is back with another look at the upcoming celestial events that will delight our region all month long. With the month of November upon us, those of us in the two Virginia’s will be treated to a dazzling meteor shower, a partial lunar eclipse, and the Beaver Moon! […]
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Birthed More of Itself From Regular Matter, Claims Wild New Paper

There's a lot we still don't know about dark matter – that mysterious, invisible mass that could make up as much as 85 percent of everything around us – but a new paper outlines a rather unusual hypothesis about the very creation of the stuff. In short: dark matter creates dark matter. The idea is that at some point in the early stages of the Universe, dark matter particles were able to create more dark matter particles out of particles of regular matter, which would go some way to explaining why there's now so much of the stuff about. The new research...
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
AFP

US space tourist dies in plane crash

US businessman Glen de Vries, who flew into space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner on last month's Blue Origin flight, has died in a plane crash, police said Friday. The small aircraft came down in Hampton Township, New Jersey, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of New York City, shortly before 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman for New Jersey state police told AFP. "There are two confirmed fatalities," the spokesman said, naming de Vries, 49, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer. "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will be the lead investigating agency," he added, without providing more details.
Space.com

Look up to see the moon near Jupiter in the night sky tonight. Here's how.

Look up tonight (Nov. 11) to see the moon skate past Jupiter in the night sky. The moon has been on a planetary tour across the sky this entire week, first gliding past Venus, then Saturn and finally Jupiter, which it will pass tonight. The moon is currently in its first-quarter phase, so it will appear as a "half-moon," or half-illuminated in the night sky.
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
