If you feel like there isn't enough Yellowstone in your life, don't worry! The Dutton family ranch origin story is coming to Paramount+ in December 2021. Titled 1883, the prequel series stars Sam Elliott and country supercouple Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. McGraw and Hill play Dutton ancestors who travel to Montana to settle the land that becomes the Dutton ranch, the source of all the drama on the flagship series. And it looks like the drama was just as intense when the Duttons first showed up in Montana. 1883 is the brainchild of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who will also direct the pilot episode.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO