LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a woman last seen Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas. April Stoltz, 54, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 2 about 7:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of S. 6th Street, near St. Louis Avenue. Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO