BOSTON (CBS) — The Carolina Panthers have their top offensive weapon available on Sunday against the Patriots. They also have their top quarterback. The Panthers activated running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to play on Sunday if the team deemed him healthy and ready to go. Sure enough, the Panthers determined McCaffrey is healthy enough to play, as he was not on the team’s inactive list. McCaffrey has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He had been practicing this week, but his activation on Saturday at least indicates that he has a good chance...

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO