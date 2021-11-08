CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a 'Toaster'? The death of UB40's Terence 'Astro' Wilson spotlights a Reggae tradition

By Marty Rosenbaum
 7 days ago

Terence Wilson , best known as Astro , has passed away at the age of 64.

As a founding member of UB40 , Astro held numerous roles in the band as a singer, trumpeter, percussionist, and toaster.

In recent years, Astro had been performing alongside fellow UB40 founder Ali Campbell . The duo had both departed UB40 in the years prior and had been touring as “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro” since 2014.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him,” a statement posted to their Twitter account read.

“We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Campbell offered his own tribute to Astro, writing on Twitter that he is “heartbroken.”

“My best friend, my oppo, my brother,” his statement continued. “There are no words I can find to describe the pain of this loss. I will make sure you are never forgotten.”

As tributes to Astro continue to pour in, his role as the band’s “toaster” has sparked renewed interest in the artform.

Toasting is the art of talking or chanting over the melody or a beat. The individual who gives the toast often does so in a monotone melody and delivers it in a spoken-word-like manner.

While toasting is used in a variety of genres, it’s most frequently found in Reggae, Dancehall and Dub music as it became a popular art form in Jamaica starting in the late ‘60s.

