Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:59:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Flood warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over Skagit county and the Northern Washington Cascades late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. The crest this morning on the Samish river near Burlington will be a new record. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9000.0 cfs, the Samish River will cause moderate flooding from Old Hwy 99 down to Samish Bay, flooding many areas of farm land along the river and further away. Samish Island Road will flood, cutting off Samish Island. There will also be flooding of residences, businesses, and the following roads: Sam Bell, Farm To Market, Allen, Thomas, Green, and Steelhead Lane. Levees could breech as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 9720.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 9720.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near 10000 cfs late this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and drop below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9870.0 cfs on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
