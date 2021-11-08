CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor splashover is possible around high tide this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end this morning along the north coast and northern portions of the Olympics. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elwha River At McDonald Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, the Elwha River will flood roads...much of the pasture land along the river...and several residential areas. Erosion may damage river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 22.7 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on 11/26/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:41:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end late this morning into the early afternoon hours in the Northern Washington Cascades. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon into tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM PST Monday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.0 feet on 02/10/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; North Coast; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca and North Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide is expected to be 1 to 1.5 feet above the tide table prediction during the daytime high tides today.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 00:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, San Juan. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Friday Harbor, Eastsound, Waldron Island and Roche Harbor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 03:32:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause severe near record flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate and possibly damage many roads...farmlands and residential areas. Levees may be damaged. Flood areas will also include headwaters tributaries...and other streams in the Skagit basin. This level for this location corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 31.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Monday was 31.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.4 feet on 11/25/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 00:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 215 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Olympics this morning. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 17.7 feet through this afternoon. The river will slowly recede tonight and Tuesday dropping below flood stage late Tuesday. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:59:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Flood warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over Skagit county and the Northern Washington Cascades late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. The crest this morning on the Samish river near Burlington will be a new record. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9000.0 cfs, the Samish River will cause moderate flooding from Old Hwy 99 down to Samish Bay, flooding many areas of farm land along the river and further away. Samish Island Road will flood, cutting off Samish Island. There will also be flooding of residences, businesses, and the following roads: Sam Bell, Farm To Market, Allen, Thomas, Green, and Steelhead Lane. Levees could breech as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 9720.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 9720.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near 10000 cfs late this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and drop below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9870.0 cfs on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 03:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 20:47:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clallam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Clallam and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 554 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Queets, La Push and Mount Olympus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:09:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 03:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 315 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Central Washington Cascades this afternoon. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and evening keeping any addition precipitation later today into Tuesday in the mountains. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads...including the Snohomish-Monroe highway...and low areas of the lower Snohomish valley that are not protected by levees. A stage of 27 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM PST Monday was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around 27.5 feet into Tuesday morning. The river will recede below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.4 feet on 02/08/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 16:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Sumas, Concrete, Deming, Point Roberts, Lynden, Ferndale, Blaine, Mount Baker, Rockport, Marblemount, Newhalem, Diablo Lake, Birch Bay, Peaceful Valley, Everson, Nooksack, Lyman and Hamilton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 16:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Sumas, Concrete, Deming, Point Roberts, Lynden, Ferndale, Blaine, Mount Baker, Rockport, Marblemount, Newhalem, Diablo Lake, Birch Bay, Peaceful Valley, Everson, Nooksack, Lyman and Hamilton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook Be Prepared For Slippery Conditions This Morning The first accumulating snow of the season is continuing across northern Aroostook County and portions of the North Woods. Locally heavy snowfall is expected this morning over portions of the area, before mixing with rain by noon. The North Woods are expected to remain all snow into this afternoon, with the higher terrain likely to see accumulations between 2 to 4 inches. The remainder of the area will see accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. This snowfall will produce hazardous travel conditions with bridges becoming icy first. Use caution while traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 300 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain in the Central Washington cascades will come to an end this afternoon. Snow levels will drop significantly later this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 16.8 feet late this morning. The river will begin to slowly recede late this afternoon with the river falling below flood stage Tuesday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 12/30/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield A HEAVY SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE CLEARFIELD...BLAIR...AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 756 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Penfield to near Rockton to near Punxsutawney and moving southeast at 35 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Rockton around 800 AM EST. S.B. Elliot State Park around 810 AM EST. Curwensville around 815 AM EST. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 820 AM EST. Jeffries and Woodland around 830 AM EST. Houtzdale around 835 AM EST. SAFETY INFO...Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for reduced visibility. Some overpasses may become slippery as the snow shower passes, but main highways should remain mostly wet. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 21:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 17:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Sumas, Concrete, Deming, Point Roberts, Lynden, Ferndale, Blaine, Mount Baker, Rockport, Marblemount, Newhalem, Diablo Lake, Birch Bay, Peaceful Valley, Everson, Nooksack, Lyman and Hamilton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 02:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Clallam and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 554 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Queets, La Push and Mount Olympus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected for the beaches and headlands. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected for the coastal communities. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

