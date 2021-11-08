Sunshine, Warmer Air Takes Hold Before Rain Returns Later This Week

We’ll see another round of scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. Wednesday night into Thursday, high pressure begins to exit, allowing for another cold front to push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60’s. We will start to dry out as we head into our Friday and the following weekend.
Comments / 0