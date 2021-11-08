CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine, Warmer Air Takes Hold Before Rain Returns Later This Week

By Pamela Gardner
NECN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures continue to slowly rise even though we're also going to see those earlier sunset times. Highs today will be in the 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern. With this warm...

