Indian star Kamal Haasan to launch metaverse avatar

By Agence France-Presse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm superstar Kamal Haasan is set to become the first Indian actor to launch an avatar in the “metaverse” as celebrities seek to expand their fan base into the virtual world. Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, said in a statement on his birthday that he was “excited to...

