Yakima, WA

Go Fund Me for Yakima Victim of AstroWorld Festival

By Sarah J
 7 days ago
It is a family's worst nightmare, and if you are able to assist it would be greatly appreciated. As news continues to spread about what took place at Travis Scott's AstroWorld Festival this past Friday, the sad fact is eight people have passed away and one of those lives lost from...

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

