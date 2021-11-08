Go Fund Me for Yakima Victim of AstroWorld Festival

UPDATE (Nov. 9):. Drake has broken his silence on the incident at Astroworld following his surprise performance with Travis Scott. Drizzy released a statement via Instagram, which read, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO