HEATSEEKER RICOCHET - What does that mean?. In Rocket League's Heatseeker LTM, every time you hit the ball it homes in on the centre of your opponent's goal. The longer a volley goes on between you and your opponents, the faster the ball goes. Games of Heatseeker quickly become desperate attempts at blocking your goal and offer a fairly unique experience - despite the fact that the concept is quite a simple change from the standard Rocket League gameplay.

