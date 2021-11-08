CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Plus Premieres and Promos Announced

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Disney+ Day this Friday, November 12, Disney announced new company-wide promotions and additional content premiering this Friday to kick off the celebration of the Disney Plus global community. To thank fans for their support over the past two years, Disney Plus subscribers can enjoy special benefits including...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Daredevil Season 4 might be in the works for Disney Plus

A number of Daredevil Season 4 leaks and rumors suggest a return of the popular Netflix series may be coming, which will almost certainly be on Disney Plus. If the rumors are true, a Daredevil Disney Plus show would bring Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock properly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and may even be a spin-off from next month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which Daredevil is already rumored to be appearing in.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Ryan
Person
Kelly Ripa
thedigitalfix.com

Ms Marvel coming summer 2022 to Disney Plus

Of the MCU shows coming up after Hawkeye – Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel – only one has been given an approximate release date. The Ms Marvel teaser that was released during Disney Plus Day had a date of Summer 2022. We have also seen some glimpses of the character suited up in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Disney Plus Review: Is It Worth Subscribing To?

The launch of Disney+ in 2019 was a major moment in the development of streaming. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video had dominated streaming for the best part of a decade, and while a few companies--most notably CBSViacom, with CBS All-Access--had launched their own services, at that point there was no real competition to these two digital giants.
TV & VIDEOS
thrillgeek.com

New ‘Princess and The Frog’ Series Coming To Disney Plus

We got our first official look at the upcoming animated series “Tiana” coming to Disney Plus in 2023. The show will be a sequel to the 2009 “The Princess and The Frog” animated movie and will follow Tiana on a new journey as she sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Promos#Disney Studios#Disney Plus#The Walt Disney Company#Hollywood Studios#Walt Disney World Resort#Disney Photopass
Variety

Disney Plus Day: See Everything Announced From Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and More

Disney Plus is celebrating its second anniversary on Friday with Disney Plus Day, a morning full of looks at upcoming shows and films for its streaming service. Disney is also releasing new titles for subscribers to watch right now, such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Jungle Cruise.” Many of the highly anticipated upcoming shows scheduled to arrive in 2022 hail from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, including the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan,” set between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope” in a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pixar
epicstream.com

Disney Plus Reveals Baymax Series Trailer

Baymax is back with some interesting new adventures in the new trailer for the Disney+ series!. Baymax is back and he's ready for some new adventures! The first trailer for the Baymax series has just been dropped on Disney+ Day and it offers a glimpse at what our favorite healthcare provider robot has been up to after the events in Big Hero 6!
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jungle Cruise is available for free on Disney Plus now

Jungle Cruise, the adventure movie based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, has finally made its way to the streaming service Disney Plus. The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is now available to watch for all viewers with a Disney Plus subscription at no extra cost.
MOVIES
SPY

Get 1 Month Of Disney Plus For $2 In Celebration Of Disney Plus Day

Disney Plus Day is finally here, and the brand is offering an amazing deal to celebrate the occasion. Right now, new and returning Disney Plus members can get a one-month subscription for $1.99. This is a great deal considering Disney Plus’ typical monthly subscription price of $7.99, making it the perfect time to give Disney Plus a try — if you haven’t already. The date, which marks the 2nd-anniversary streaming service’s release, will also see the introduction of several new movies and series. Films such as Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will become available for all subscribers ¸— as...
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

Marvel announces Hawkeye spinoff Echo and more Disney Plus shows

Marvel Studios has a whole lot of Marvel movie spinoffs coming to Disney Plus in the next few years. Kevin Feige was on hand for the 2021 Disney Plus Day to share details and logos for several new series including Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, I Am Groot, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘Ms.Marvel’ Delayed By Disney Plus

Initially announced as a 2021 release by Marvel executives, Disney Plus executives revealed today at their latest earnings call that Ms. Marvel will more likely premiere in late 2022. Also joining that show with delays are Andor and their live action Pinocchio movie. Disney executives want these shows to release during their second quarter. Seeing as how the quarter began in October, audiences can expect a July or August release for Ms. Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

5 ways to troubleshoot Disney Plus if it's not working

If your Disney Plus app is not working properly, there are a number of straightforward ways to try to resolve the problem. The easiest thing to check is to see if restarting the app fixes the problem; you can also check your internet connection and clear the app's cache. You...
TV SHOWS
thedigitalbits.com

The French Dispatch announced, plus Some Like It Hot in 4K, Citizen Kane UK box set, IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ & Dean Stockwell RIP

All right, we’ve got a little more announcement news for you today here at The Bits. But first, a new feature... Now then, let’s get to the announcement news... Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has just announced Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, for release on Blu-ray and DVD on 12/28, with the Digital release (including 4K) set for 12/14. Audio will be DTS-HD MA. There’s no indication of special features, but you can reasonably imagine that a Criterion special edition is forthcoming next year. The film stars Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, and Jason Schwartzman. You can see the cover artwork at left and also below. [Read on here...]
MOVIES
CNET

Disney Plus: The best TV shows to watch in 2021

If you're a fan of Marvel, Star Wars or even just a Disney obsessive, a Disney Plus subscription is almost a must! It features a host of great movies, but it's in the realm of television where it shines. Here's our list of the best TV shows you need to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy