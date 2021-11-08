Disney Plus Premieres and Promos Announced

Disney Plus Day is finally here, and the brand is offering an amazing deal to celebrate the occasion. Right now, new and returning Disney Plus members can get a one-month subscription for $1.99. This is a great deal considering Disney Plus’ typical monthly subscription price of $7.99, making it the perfect time to give Disney Plus a try — if you haven’t already. The date, which marks the 2nd-anniversary streaming service’s release, will also see the introduction of several new movies and series. Films such as Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will become available for all subscribers ¸— as...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO