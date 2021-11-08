National Opinion: How supply and demand have driven the US drug crisis into the ‘synthetic era’

There is no perfect solution to drug addiction, but there are intersecting policies to improve the welfare of the average addict. I will present two. The first policy the U.S. ought to adopt is treating addicts as patients, not prisoners. Advocating for this is difficult with the insufficient healthcare that many addicts possess; for some, prison could be more hospitable. However, the compassion that comes with treating addicts as patients — and not criminals — is pivotal to addressing the influx of fentanyl. For instance, if there are thousands of patients afflicted with illness and an effective treatment exists, the government might invest in it and distribute it free of charge. However, when criminals are overdosing from fentanyl, and naloxone (an extremely effective, instantaneous response to overdosing) exists, treatment will be underinvested in, and the government has little obligation to distribute it.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO