SFBT Monday Digest: Nextdoor moves onto Wall Street; Musk's Tesla sell-off poll

Good morning, Bay Area. Inflation is on the rise as U.S. consumer prices were 6.2% higher this October than last October, the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. Meanwhile here in the city, Mayor London Breed has supported the recall of three school board members — board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins — saying she backs “the parents’ call for change.” Speaking of a recalls, the city's Department of Elections said Tuesday that it has certified a petition to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and that the special election will take place on June 7, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO