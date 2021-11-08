CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas Festival appearance as online petitions call for performance bans

6abc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Astroworld tragedy and the deaths of eight people, rapper Travis Scott will not perform at an upcoming festival in Las Vegas this weekend. Scott was slated to be one of the headliners at "Day N Vegas," but it was confirmed Monday...

6abc.com

Comments / 4

doggone
6d ago

Pay for funerals and hospital bills for people killed and injured because you thought being onstage more important than people's lives.

Reply
4
Related
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night. Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.” Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

'Death ticket': more lawsuits filed over Travis Scott concert

Prominent US attorney Ben Crump announced the filing on Friday of dozens more lawsuits on behalf of people who attended the disastrous Travis Scott concert, including a woman who said she didn't know she was buying a "death ticket." "Never know that you will buy a ticket and it will be your death ticket," Daughtery said.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Astroworld Is Travis Scott’s Altamont (Column)

For more than 50 years, there was one word that crystallized the usually unspoken fear that a major concert event could turn deadly: Altamont. Now, for years to come, and maybe even generations, barring any worse disasters, that buzzword is likely to be Astroworld. And however the investigations and lawsuits play out, what went down at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5 — where nine lost their lives — will, in the public imagination, likely be Travis Scott’s mass-casualty event to bear. Saying that Astroworld is going to be Scott’s Altamont sounds harsh — but, really, that might be a best-case scenario...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott Drops Out of Day N Vegas Festival After Astroworld Calamity That Killed 8

Following his fatal Astroworld music festival this weekend, rapper Travis Scott will not be performing at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, reports Variety. Eight concertgoers, ages 14 to 27, died this weekend at Astroworld and many others were severely injured after hundreds of people in the crowd of about 50,000 were trampled, and a police officer was stabbed with a hypodermic needle. Though officials are still determining causes of death, it’s reported that several people had cardiac arrests. During what Houston police called a “mass casualty” event, Scott continued his planned set for another 30 minutes. The rapper and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, both deny that he knew anything about the pit’s tragedy while it was happening. Sources told Variety that Scott was “too distraught to play” this weekend, and is planning to fully refund Astroworld concertgoers after that festival's remaining two days were cancelled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Travis Scott
Vulture

Travis Scott Cancels Day N Vegas Set Following Astroworld 2021

Update, November 9 at 12:30 a.m.: Post Malone will replace Travis Scott as a headliner at Day N Vegas on Saturday, November 13. The festival announced the news on Instagram, shortly after posting a statement to announce that Scott would no longer be performing. “The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top prioirty in our festival planning,” the statement said. “We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocls for the weekend.”
CELEBRITIES
6abc

Lawsuits against Astroworld organizers, Travis Scott pile up

Several lawsuits have been filed so far against several parties connected to the deadly stage surge during Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, which left at least eight concertgoers dead and many more injured. Astroworld is a music festival founded by rapper Travis Scott and held annually in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Austin City Limits#Sen Ted Cruz#Day N Vegas#Coachella#The Texas State Senate
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Slapped With 8 Lawsuits Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy As 'Distraught' Rapper Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Appearance

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, November 5 — where eight concertgoers died after being crushed by a stampede — the rapper has been slapped with eight separate lawsuits. In court docs obtained by Radar, the 30-year-old, along with Live Nation and the organizers of Astroworld, have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Fans claim ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Astroworld tragedy

The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy