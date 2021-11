Of all the promos and content drops EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team do throughout the year, the addition of Icon Squad Building Challenges is maybe the most exciting. While the beginning of the year isn’t going to feature the best Icons in the game, they did a few solid options on November 8. If you’re in the market for Miroslav Klose’s Mid Icon, then we have some good news for you. Here’s how to get him into your club.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO