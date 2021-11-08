CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Public hearing this week on rezoning former Virgil school

wxhc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important public hearing is planned for this Thursday (November 11) in Virgil. Town board members will consider rezoning the former elementary school to make way for a future construction...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Planning Commission Public Hearing

Special Use Permit: Marijuana retailer at 915 W Michigan Ave. The Planning Commission will hear a presentation, hold a public hearing, and may decide on an application for a Special Use Permit for marijuana retailer use at 915 W Michigan Ave. NOTE: the required public hearing was held at the October regular meeting, whereafter the special use permit case was postponed by the Planning Commission. Planning Commission agreed to hold another public hearing during the next review of this case.
YPSILANTI, MI
ledger.news

PUBLIC HEARING Board of Supervisors

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Amador, State of California, will hold a public hearing to consider the review of Amador County Park and Recreation Plan Capital Improvement Plan, the Annual Mitigation Fees Report for FY 2020-2021 for Old Nexus, the Mitigation Fees Report for FY 2020/21 for New Nexus, ACRA Regional Park Fees Collected by County, and approved Five Year Plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
Gothamist.com

Agreement On Gowanus Rezoning Will Bring 8,000 New Apartments, Public Housing Investment

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s controversial plan to rezone Gowanus is poised to move forward, fulfilling a decade-old ambition that aims to increase development and affordability in the fast-changing industrial enclave. The deal was approved by the City Council’s Land Use Committee on Wednesday, after the administration agreed to additional investments in public housing and sewer infrastructure.
BROOKLYN, NY
auburnvillager.com

ACS Board hears elementary school rezoning proposal

At its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Auburn City Schools Board of Education heard a preliminary proposal on how to rezone boundaries for elementary schools in the city. Cooperative Strategies, a planning firm for education, followed a handful of guiding principles while crafting the boundary plan — maintaining a plus/minus 3 percent deviation from the district-wide socioeconomic average by grade level; moving the fewest number of students possible; considering student proximity to facilities as much as possible; and optimizing facility utilization while considering projected enrollment.
AUBURN, AL
dcfpi.org

Testimony at the Public Hearing on DC Public Schools Budget for School Year 2022-2023

My name is Qubilah Huddleston, and I am a Policy Analyst at the DC Fiscal Policy Institute (DCFPI). DCFPI is a nonprofit organization that promotes budget choices to address DC’s racial and economic inequities through independent research and policy recommendations. Thank you for the opportunity to testify at the DC Public Schools (DCPS) Budget Hearing for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.
EDUCATION
Kingsport Times-News

Wise education officials set public hearing on school renovations

WISE — The Wise County School Board will hold a public hearing Nov. 29 on a plan for school renovations. The hearing, at 6 p.m. at the Education Center on Lake Street, will allow public input on the division’s plans to cover a range of school modifications in the wake of the pandemic. Superintendent Greg Mullins said the spending plan under the state Public Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act would cover HVAC upgrades and restroom facility expansions for several county schools.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#The Virgil Town Board#Virgil School#Parker School#Capco#City Council
Winona Daily News

Public Hearing - 2021 AWOS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IN THE MATTER OF STATE AND FEDERAL AID FOR THE IMPROVEMENTS AT Menomonie Municipal Airport 1400 Indianhead Drive E, Menomonie WI 54751 The City of Menomonie County of Dunn is considering petitioning the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation, for state and federal aid to undertake the following development at the Menomonie Municipal Airport: Notice is hereby given that the City of Menomonie County of Dunn will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on December 6, 2021 in the City Council Chambers (first floor), 800 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, Wisconsin. All interested persons are invited to attend and present their views on the need for the proposed airport development via Zoom (see instructions below). Parking for people with disabilities and an accessible entrance are available in the parking lot on the East side of the building, 800 Wilson Avenue. Please call City of Menomonie at (715) 232-2221 2 days in advance of the hearing to make specific accessibility requests. Additional written testimony may be filed with the City of Menomonie County of Dunn if received within ten (10) calendar days after the date of the public hearing. Such testimony should be directed to Public Works Director, Randy Eide, 800 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, WI 54751. For additional information, contact the Public Works Director, Randy Eide, at (715)232-2221, Ext. 1020. NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held via Zoom Teleconference/Video Conference. Members of the media and the public may attend by going to https://zoom.us/join (URL for Zoom meeting), or by calling 1 312 626 6799. The access Code for the meeting is 873 1881 4370 Lowell Prange, City Administrator 11/10 LAC89954WNAXLP.
MENOMONIE, WI
Stuttgart Daily Leader

School board hears rezoning resolution, approves bonuses

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that the $500 bonus was for part-time, temporary, and classified staff including bus drivers. The story has been corrected to state that the bonus is for part-time, temporary classified staff including bus drivers. The Stuttgart School Board held their regular monthly...
STUTTGART, AR
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Public hearings on use of carryover funds, multiuse industrial building this week

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will convene Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Warren Green Building in Warrenton for its monthly work sessions and regular meeting. The work session begins at 11 a.m. and the regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The board typically meets on Thursdays, but this month’s meeting was rescheduled because of the Veterans Day holiday.
WARRENTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
superhits106.com

Dubuque Community School Board To Hold Public Hearing

Dubuque Community School Board members will hold a public hearing today on the proposed issuance of about $16 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road. The board’s agenda includes consideration of a resolution supporting issuance of the bonds and authorizing the board secretary to cast ballots for the Keystone Area Education Agency board election.
DUBUQUE, IA
sltablet.com

Adjustments Proposed For School Board Member Districts, Public Hearings Scheduled (11/8 and 12/13)

The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/operations/growth-planning/2020-census-school-board-member-proposed-districts. District adjustments will be considered on...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wauwatosa.net

Public Hearing on Wauwatosa Maps

Using updated Census data, the City of Wauwatosa is required to approve new ward maps and subsequently new aldermanic district maps to guide future elections within the City. The Common Council chose to use the Milwaukee County Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to ensure that maps are fairly and equitably drawn. The Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) created the maps on behalf of the IRC. We recently received maps of proposed wards and districts for Wauwatosa from SEWRPC.
WAUWATOSA, WI
lenawee.mi.us

Public Hearing Notice on Proposed Budget

The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners announces a BUDGET HEARING for the 2022 General Fund Budget at 1:35 P.M. on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021 at the Old Courthouse, County Commissioners Chambers, 301 North Main Street, Adrian, MI. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy