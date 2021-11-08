Public hearing this week on rezoning former Virgil school

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IN THE MATTER OF STATE AND FEDERAL AID FOR THE IMPROVEMENTS AT Menomonie Municipal Airport 1400 Indianhead Drive E, Menomonie WI 54751 The City of Menomonie County of Dunn is considering petitioning the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation, for state and federal aid to undertake the following development at the Menomonie Municipal Airport: Notice is hereby given that the City of Menomonie County of Dunn will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on December 6, 2021 in the City Council Chambers (first floor), 800 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, Wisconsin. All interested persons are invited to attend and present their views on the need for the proposed airport development via Zoom (see instructions below). Parking for people with disabilities and an accessible entrance are available in the parking lot on the East side of the building, 800 Wilson Avenue. Please call City of Menomonie at (715) 232-2221 2 days in advance of the hearing to make specific accessibility requests. Additional written testimony may be filed with the City of Menomonie County of Dunn if received within ten (10) calendar days after the date of the public hearing. Such testimony should be directed to Public Works Director, Randy Eide, 800 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, WI 54751. For additional information, contact the Public Works Director, Randy Eide, at (715)232-2221, Ext. 1020. NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held via Zoom Teleconference/Video Conference. Members of the media and the public may attend by going to https://zoom.us/join (URL for Zoom meeting), or by calling 1 312 626 6799. The access Code for the meeting is 873 1881 4370 Lowell Prange, City Administrator 11/10 LAC89954WNAXLP.

