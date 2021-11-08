Andy Barker of 808 State dies, aged 53

Andrew Barker, who has sadly died after a brief illness, was a long-standing member of one of electronic music’s under-appreciated acts: 808 State. It’s easy to forget, with the passage of time, just how big, how influential and how unconventional they were. At the height of their powers they were pulling in thousands to their sweat-drenched live shows: attracting nearly 15,000 ravers at Manchester's G-Mex in 1991 with Björk in support, or a few years later, playing what they laughably described as a “low key” gig to nearly 9,000 at the nearby Castlefield Arena. Over a 10 year period, they had nine hits, each one different to the last. 808 State made up the rules as they went along.

