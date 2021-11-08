CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Barker of 808 State dies, aged 53

By DJ Mag Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Barker, 808 State's longtime bassist and keyboard player has died, aged 53. His passing was confirmed in a message posted yesterday (7th November) to 808 State's social media accounts. "It’s with a heavy heart I have to deliver the tragic news of the passing of Andy Barker —...

NME

Tributes paid to 808 State’s Andrew Barker, “a bringer of joy”

808 State bassist and keyboard player Andrew Barker has died, according to a social media statement from the band. Posted on Twitter today (November 7), the band said: “Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker.” The statement from his family reads: His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed.”
mixmag.net

RIP Andrew Barker: 808 State are the real heart and soul of the Madchester dance movement

Andrew Barker, who has sadly died after a brief illness, was a long-standing member of one of electronic music’s under-appreciated acts: 808 State. It’s easy to forget, with the passage of time, just how big, how influential and how unconventional they were. At the height of their powers they were pulling in thousands to their sweat-drenched live shows: attracting nearly 15,000 ravers at Manchester's G-Mex in 1991 with Björk in support, or a few years later, playing what they laughably described as a “low key” gig to nearly 9,000 at the nearby Castlefield Arena. Over a 10 year period, they had nine hits, each one different to the last. 808 State made up the rules as they went along.
