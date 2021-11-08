Report: Chelsea Receive Approval for Safe Standing at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are one of five clubs to have been approved to have licensed safe standing in seated areas from the beginning of next year, according to reports.

The United Kingdom government had instructed the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) to trial safe standing back in September.

And now, ESPN report, Chelsea are one of the clubs selected for the trial.

They quote British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston as saying: "I'm pleased to approve these five clubs as early adopters of licensed safe standing areas for the second half of the season."

It was previously reported that the Blues were 'first in line' to be selected as a club to test the safe standing.

It was also reported that Chelsea would be chosen as they have installed reail seating at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

There were previous plans to hold pilot studies into safe standing last season but these were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic which stopped fans from attending stadiums.

"Safety is absolutely paramount and the SGSA is working hand-in-glove with the clubs on this. Fans deserve different options on how they can enjoy a live match and I will be watching the progress of these trials with interest." Huddlestone continued.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Cardiff City are the other clubs having received approval for the safe standing from January 1st.

