As the Atlanta Braves won the World Series on Tuesday night, thousands of fans lit up Truist Park with their phone flashlights, bringing them up and down in a rhythmic motion set to an ominous beat. The gesture is called the “tomahawk chop.”A video clip of the moment went viral on Twitter, where some praised it as a show of team solidarity. Others were outraged.“Why is this ok?!” one wrote.“That’s racist!” others commented via memes and GIFs.The debate wasn’t just online. Earlier that week, former president Donald Trump performed the chop in person at Game 4 of the series,...

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO