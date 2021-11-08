CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

A 49-year-old Lansing man died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Ionia County (Sebewa Township, MI)

 7 days ago

On Saturday, a vehicle hit and killed a 49-year-old Lansing man in Ionia County.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of S. State Road, south of Goodemoot Road in Sebewa Township at about 7:05 p.m.

November 8, 2021

