A 49-year-old Lansing man died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Ionia County (Sebewa Township, MI)
Nationwide Report
On Saturday, a vehicle hit and killed a 49-year-old Lansing man in Ionia County.
As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of S. State Road, south of Goodemoot Road in Sebewa Township at about 7:05 p.m.
Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.
A 49-year-old Lansing man died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Ionia County
November 8, 2021
Comments / 0