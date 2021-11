Mass Effect fans will be delighted to see that BioWare is still working hard to continue the beloved franchise. Over at N7 Day this year, the Canadian video game developer celebrated all things Mass Effect, looking back at the franchise over the years and connecting with fans from all across the world. While nothing much has been revealed about the upcoming installment, it did mention that “We are, of course, hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe.” Shortly after, the team also uploaded a teaser poster on Twitter thanking everyone “for being the best fans in the world” and confirming that the franchise “will continue.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO