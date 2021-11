After the release of 5 updates last month (4 official and 1 hotfix) October was certainly a busy month for AMD graphics card owners. Despite the fact that we’re only 4 days into November, however, it’s that time again. Yes, AMD has announced the release of its new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 GPU drivers and if you’re planning on pumping some hours into Call of Duty Vanguard or Forza Horizon 5, the game ready optimisations on offer definitely seem to make it worth your while!

