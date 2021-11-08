CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTI climbs further beyond mid-$81.00s, two-day top

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices gained traction for the second successive session on Monday. Prospects for rising energy demand remained supportive of the move. US President Biden’s call on OPEC+ to produce more crude capped gains. WTI crude oil built on Friday's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second...

www.fxstreet.com

MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

WTI bears eye $79.00 amid four-day downtrend, US SPR talks in focus

WTI remains pressured near one-week low, down for four consecutive days. US Senate Majority Leader Schumer urges for fuel sales from SPR. Belarus-EU tussles, stimulus hopes fail to entertain buyers amid sluggish markets. Risk catalysts, China data dump eyed for fresh impulse. WTI takes offers to refresh intraday low around...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FXStreet.com

WTI struggles to move beyond 80.00 amid inflation fears

WTI circumvents around $81.00 as US inflation woes push investors to offload riskier assets. The fuel prices stay below 21-day SMA, Biden’s emergency oil inventory release in the pipeline. Black gold struggles to keep the rebound, US inflation not greasy enough to provide the push. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) eases...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rough Day

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell significantly on Wednesday to reach down towards the $81.50 level. This is a significant selloff, and it has formed a bit of an engulfing candlestick. If that is the case, we could see a more significant pullback to reach towards the 50-day EMA, or perhaps the $80 level. Nonetheless, this is a market that I have no interest in shorting because it does have a lot of fundamental reasons pushing it higher. Part of what we have seen during the trading session on Wednesday may have had something to do with the US dollar spiking, but at the end of the day we still have a lot of demand out there.
TRAFFIC
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Us Dollar#Mid European
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD climbs to three-day tops, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3600

GBP/USD added to the previous day’s strong gains and scaled higher for the second straight day. The Fed’s dovish outlook, sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Brexit jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, WTI Oil

EUR/USD looks to central bank speak, German ZEW sentiment & US PPI. The EUR/USD is extending gains for a third straight session on Tuesday on US Dollar weakness. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s next move plus anxiety surrounding a possible reshuffle at the Fed is dragging on USD. EUR is advancing...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

WTI plunges during the New York session, eyeing $81.00

US crude oil benchmark (WTI) drops almost 3%, barely holding to $81.00. US crude oil inventories increased more than estimates, pushing oil prices lower. WTI bulls will need to reclaim 82.65, to remain in charge. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), as the US crude oil benchmark is known, is plummeting during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

WTI down sharply to $80.00 level, biggest one-day drop since August

Oil prices have dropped sharply in recent trade, with WTI now at $80.00 and down about $3.0 n the day. News that Iran/EU/US nuclear talks will restart at the end of the month has exacerbated the drop. Oil prices have been dropping sharply in recent trade. Front-month futures contracts for...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to gains near daily tops, just above mid-113.00s

USD/JPY regained some positive traction on Monday, though lacked bullish conviction. Rebounding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that extended some support. A subdued USD demand might cap gains for the major amid the cautious market mood. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone heading into...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes daily tops near mid-0.7400s, focus remains on FOMC

Upbeat Chinese data assisted AUD/USD to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the critical FOMC decision. The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the early part of the European session and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from three-day highs, remains below mid-1.3400s amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD gained positive traction for the second successive day amid weaker USD. Brexit woes might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the sterling. Hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD losses and collaborate to cap gains. The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles near the 200-DMA around 0.7100 amid broad US dollar strength

NZD/USD retreats from the 200-DMA as the US dollar trims early losses. The US Dollar Index advances to new year-to-date highs around 95.44. NZD/USD Technical outlook: A break above the 200-DMA would expose the 2021 high at 0.7465. The NZD/USD retreats from three-day highs around 0.7100 though keeps in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady near multi-month peak, US Retail Sales awaited

Gold struggles around five-month high, retreats of late. US-China talks, indecision over Fed rate hike and pre-data anxiety portray sluggish markets. DXY tracks Treasury yields to the north as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, yearly resistance line challenge gold buyers. Update: Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains back closer to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

India's WPI inflation at 5-month high of 12.54% in October

US yields have climbed higher about 6-10bps in 5y tenor and beyond, mainly on higher inflation expectations. 10y inflation expectations at 2.75% are at record highs. As US real rates continue to remain low, the risk assets are holding up. Low yielding such as JPY and EUR though have sold off on spike in US nominal yields. Euro has broken through the 1.14 mark and USD/JPY is back above 114. Commodity currencies and EM currencies are flat to positive against the Dollar. Crude prices have risen slightly while gold continues to hold gains on low real rates. The focus is on the virtual summit between President Biden and Xi. The Yuan is strengthening gradually and 6.35 is very crucial support on USD/CNH, a break of which could trigger stops. Other risks which need to be monitored are the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and whether the UK invokes article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol. On the data front US Oct retail sales are due today.
BUSINESS

