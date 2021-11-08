CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest body counts ever on each soap?

I’m feeling naughty....😈😘 so I decided to make a thread to see which characters past and present have the biggest body counts on soap! Any characters past or present and you can also include characters that you know went round the block off screen even...

Emmerdale newcomer Yemisi Oyinloye – aka Fiona – had previous role on soap

Yemisi Oyinloye arrived on Emmerdale this week as Fiona – but it's not her first time on the ITV soap. Oyinloye showed up in last night's episode (November 11) as a mysterious woman who caught Nate's (Jurell Carter) eye on a night out. Despite them both having partners, Nate had a drink with Fiona then went back to her house to get a taxi afterwards.
EastEnders' Keegan left devastated by Tiffany's latest decision

EastEnders spoilers follow. Keegan Butcher-Baker was left devastated during Friday's episode (November 12) of EastEnders after his estranged wife Tiffany was turned against him by her brother Liam. Following his recent return to Albert Square, Tiffany's brother has been trying to keep her away from Keegan after the latter's cheating.
EastEnders' Tiffany sees Aaron's nasty side during Monroe family lunch

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed that Tiffany Butcher-Baker will see a different side to Walford newcomer Aaron Monroe next week. Tiffany caught Aaron's eye as soon as he arrived on Albert Square last month, and she has recently been won over by his attempts to charm her. After another...
Hollyoaks confirms return for Gemma Atkinson as Lisa Hunter

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks bosses have announced that Gemma Atkinson is returning to the soap for a guest appearance. The actress will reprise her role as fan favourite Lisa Hunter, who'll be featuring in some dramatic scenes with her old friend Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron). Producers at the Channel 4...
Hollyoaks' Becky manipulates Diane with lies about Tony

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Becky Quentin is becoming increasingly manipulative and starting to show what she's really like to Diane Hutchinson. In Friday's (November 12) episode, Diane (Alex Fletcher) finally received a diagnosis for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) after months of struggling with her mental health. Her therapist reassured her...
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher promises turning point for Nina and Kelly

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher has said there will eventually be a turning point between her character Nina Lucas and Kelly Neelan. Kelly was recently released from prison when Corey Brent finally confessed to the attack that killed Seb Franklin and left Nina seriously injured. Speaking to TV Times, Gallagher said that Nina is upset, because "Kelly is just going to get on with her life".
Neighbours star Richard Huggett reveals how long Glen Donnelly is back for

Neighbours spoilers follow for Australian and UK viewers. Neighbours fans have recently seen Glen Donnelly make a surprise return to the soap after almost 30 years away. And Glen is getting stuck right back into the Erinsborough drama as he reunites with his estranged brother, Paul Robinson. Glen (Richard Huggett)...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Ffion and Jan find themselves in a terrifying situation that could make them reevaluate their future, while Faith learns the truth about Stevie and Ethan makes a big decision. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Ffion drops a...
EastEnders star Milly Zero opens up over challenges of Dotty role

EastEnders spoilers follow. Milly Zero has opened up about the challenges she has faced throughout her portrayal of Dotty Cotton in EastEnders. Her character carries the legacy of one of the most iconic clans in Walford history — and speaking to Inside Soap about the obligation, Milly said being a Cotton is both a "real responsibility, but also an honour".
Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel breaks down that surprise exit

Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel is sharing all about that surprise exit in the season 2 episode 'Mother Nurture'. As many fans will already know, Jesse is bowing out of the show, which meant their character, Jerrie, had an emotional send-off. The episode saw Jerrie make the decision to leave Helena in order to spend more time with her parents, in particular to say goodbye to her mum who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
EE - Dot Branning explosive return?

Now TPTB Sir Jon Sen (SIR in case the Metro write any indirect articles about certain forum users, Duncan Linds, I am looking at you) have been rightfully sacked, might June Brown be tempted to return to the show in the shows most explosive fashion, proving life on the Square will never return to the same. June Brown will be throwing a facebook party in celebration and jubilation of the news, the show she loves have been saved from the very pits of earth, as have probably millions up and down the show as our show has been reclaimed from deaths door. How anybody could keep him on I don't know, but Mrs Katie Oates you let this happen unchecked. You should be sacked as well. It's not ever going to be forgiven for the wrongful death of Melanie Owen the show's saving grace, being part of Denny's death and breaking record low ratings.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 15/11/2021 - Get Outta My House!!!

Stacey asks Kheerat to speak to Suki about the Slaters' living situation. However, Stacey is alarmed when she finds Eve drunkenly arguing with Suki at the café. Eve is due to have a meeting with her probation officer, so Stacey has to take her home to sober her up. Jean decides to cover for Eve when the probation officer arrives.
Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson admits fears over Meena scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Meena Jutla is somebody that you certainly wouldn't want to cross, given her habit of murdering anybody who gets in the way of her plans. So fans may find themselves worrying for Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) next week after she becomes embroiled in an argument...
VIDEO: Week 8 rehearsal clips

Older viewers will remember King of the Road and Dan looks very comfortable dancing to it. Thanks for posting these clips every week - always interesting to see them together. It should be a good show tonight. Wonder why there were no clips shown from Elstree for Dan or John?
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan teases season 2 as cast reunite

"Spoiler – it’s f**king brilliant." Bridgerton season 1 spoilers follow. Bridgerton season 2 still doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks like the first episode is all done and dusted. Star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and was revealed as Lady Whistledown at the end of season...
Hollyoaks star Dawn Hope discusses possible romance for Pearl and Walter

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks recently welcomed a new face in the form of Pearl Anderson, an old friend of the Deveraux family who was close to Walter's late wife, Gloria. But while Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) was delighted to see Pearl (Dawn Hope) again, her arrival hasn't gone down so...
Coronation Street films shock car accident for Faye and Emma

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has filmed a shocking car accident for Faye Windass and Emma Brooker, to air around Christmas. Faye will be back on the Cobbles after a stint in prison, but her good fortunes take a turn for the worst when the pair run down a pensioner accidentally during a driving lesson.
Home and Away announces dramatic storylines for Australian season finale

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian and UK viewers. Home and Away has given fans their first look at what's coming up in the soap's Australian season finale – and there's a lot of drama packed in. A new trailer airing in Australia, which teases the soap's final episodes...
Neighbours' Melanie Pearson faces a dilemma after shock request from Nell

Neighbours spoilers follow for Australian and UK viewers. Neighbours' Melanie Pearson will face a difficult dilemma next week after Nell Rebecchi makes an unexpected and emotional request of her. The Erinsborough residents will enjoy a Christmas party in scenes airing next week in Australia, with the locals all dressing up...
