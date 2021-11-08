CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

4 male juveniles in High Point facing gun, drug charges

By FOX8 Digital Desk
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1CY1_0cq9Hi6m00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four male juveniles are facing gun and drug charges after being arrested on Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to Washington Terrace Park on Gordon Street regarding a large fight.

Arriving officers found around eight to 10 juveniles who ran away. All were later apprehended. During the investigation, two handguns were recovered along with a felony amount of marijuana.

Four male juveniles, two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds, will be charged on juvenile petitions on various charges, including affray, gun and drug offenses.

Two were charged with weapons violations and both were in possession of 9mm handguns.

Secured custody orders for the juveniles charged with the weapons violations were not granted by the Guilford County Juvenile Court System.

The juveniles were then released to their parents.

The HPPD remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 20

Meeka Brister
6d ago

That’s the problem with adults we was once kids also and we made mistakes in life how would we have liked if someone gave up on us what we can do is help before it’s to late

Reply
3
AP_000017.dd16ae7cbf69442fba76d7361a507f2d.2239
6d ago

Children now a days be crying out for Help but in the wrong way. Maybe if people took the time out to see what’s going on with them n add more community for them to do. Then maybe so many kids wouldn’t be out doing wat they doing. What Happened to The Village saving kids, helping them, guiding them. Everybody makes mistakes n it’s up to them to go the right way or the wrong way.

Reply
3
Savannah Smo
6d ago

This is just my opinion 🤷. Parents these days lack parenting skills. The streets are bringing up the youth of today. Parents need to be parenting instead of being friends to their children. It's sad that the youth of today are to be the future. I can only imagine the devastating effects this will have in society as a whole. When I was a child growing up you picked your own switch to take your swats with. My mother would get this look in her eyes first.When her arms would be on her hips you knew what was coming your way.These days that would be considered child abuse. Nevertheless I learned respect and thanks to the Encyclopedias along with the dictionary I learned the definitions of words.The old saying goes like this."Do as I say not as I do".Mom would always say that little girls was to be seen not heard from.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Greensboro; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Monday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On Oct. 30 at 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Clifton Road when they were told about an assault.  Officers found one victim, later identified […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman shot while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot on Sunday when a vehicle pulled up next to her while she was driving and shots were fired, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on North Patterson Avenue. They found the victim, a 38-year-old Winston-Salem woman, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in head-on crash in Jamestown, driver arrested for DWI

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown on Sunday, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 5:34, troopers responded to the report of a crash on US 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County. De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating reported stabbing on Delmonte Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a reported stabbing on Delmonte Drive on Saturday, according to 911 dispatchers. The call reporting the incident came in at 4:15 p.m. Three Winston-Salem police were are on the scene Saturday afternoon while officers investigated. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Eden church burns down; officials investigating cause of fire

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A church in Eden caught fire on Sunday, according to an Eden Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire. The church was fully […]
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman shot multiple times, taken to hospital in critical condition; SUV she was in crashes into apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman inside a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive when they were told someone had fired into a vehicle. Arriving officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Crime Stoppers#Weather#Marijuana#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Hppd
FOX8 News

Man charged in 2015 Randolph County rape case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with rape in a case dating back more than six years, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Douglas Kincaid, 29, is charged with felony statutory rape of a minor. On March 3, 2015, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

4 shot at party in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot at a party in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 12:17 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting on Gregory Street. Investigators say a party was happening and multiple people began firing guns for an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

People react after Downtown Greensboro shooting leaves 3 hospitalized; ‘come down here with good intentions’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 2:07 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West McGee Street when they were told about a gun being fired. Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Hornaday Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Hornaday Road when they were told about an assault. Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 men serving time for murder freed from NC prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men imprisoned for nearly 30 years for a murder they said they didn’t commit have been freed following plea deals with the state of North Carolina. WRAL reports 49-year-old Brandon Jones and 63-year-old Leroy Spruill had to drop their long-running innocence claims as part of the deal, but the state […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

More than 50 arrested, 600 pounds of cocaine and millions of dollars seized in multi-year Alamance County investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 50 people have been arrested in Alamance County and surrounding areas as part of “Operation Bottom to Top” — a joint investigation between 2019 and 2021 involving local, state, and federal agencies, according to a news release from the North Carolina SBI. Throughout 2019 and 2020, gang-related violent crime […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy