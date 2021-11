WOODLAND, Calif. — One man is dead and another recovering from injuries following a crash between a car and a riding mower outside of Woodland Thursday. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of an accident between a 58-year-old man riding a lawn mower and a car just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The man riding the lawn mower was traveling north along County Road 97 toward Woodland when the driver of a 2003 Nissan failed to slow down and crashed into the lawn mower, ejecting the driver.

